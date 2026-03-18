news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 18, 2026



Quoting: PureOS Crimson Development Report: January and February 2026 - Beta Released – Purism —

We are very pleased to announce that the PureOS Crimson beta is released! This means that we have a new set of install images for all devices – Librem 5, Librem 11, servers, and PCs – and we have a path to upgrade existing installations from Byzantium.

Many of us are already using the beta, and if you would like to try it out as well, now is a great time. If you’d like to install Crimson fresh, refer to our installation instructions for PCs, servers, and the Librem 5. The Librem 11 shipped with Crimson, so just update on that device.

If you’d like to upgrade a device from Byzantium to the PureOS Crimson beta, read on!