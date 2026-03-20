So-called 'FSFE' Encounters Outsourcing Pains, Speaks About "Attestation"

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Internet Society

The NDSS Symposium 2026 Had a New Vibe—But Why?

Was it the West Coast rainstorms the previous week? The East Coast blizzards immediately before the event that left numerous attendees stranded? Or maybe it was the further jump in submissions (up by around 300 compared to 2025), which gave the Program Committee, the AV crew, and the website administrators plenty to keep them busy? After all, they do say that people bond through shared hardship.

9to5Linux

How to Fix “No Sound” Issue on MacBook Pro with Linux Kernel 6.17 and Later

I’m still using Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on my mid-2017 MacBook Pro, and since it was updated to Linux kernel 6.17 HWE (Hardware Enablement), the sound is recognized in Settings, but there’s no sound. It’s like someone set a “mute” at the hardware level, because you can actually see the sound playing in the Sound panel.

GNOME 50 “Tokyo” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

The biggest change in the GNOME 50 desktop environment is that the X11 session has been completely removed as GNOME goes Wayland-only from here on. However, running X11 apps is still supported, as well as the ability to run other X11 sessions from the GDM login manager, but not GNOME.

Fedora Asahi Remix 43 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.6

Based on the latest Fedora Linux 43 release and using the KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 43 is here to introduce support for the Mac Pro, support for microphones in M2 Pro/Max MacBooks, and support for 120Hz refresh rates for the built-in displays on MacBook Pro 14/16 models.

LinuxGizmos.com

Luckfox Lume Board Features Allwinner T153 SoC with Dual Gigabit Ethernet and MIPI Interfaces

The T153 uses a heterogeneous architecture combining a quad-core Arm Cortex-A7 cluster with a dedicated RISC-V E907 microcontroller. This allows partitioning of workloads, where the Arm cores handle Linux-based applications while the RISC-V core can be used for real-time control, peripheral management, or low-power tasks.

AICore DX-M1M Module Provides 25 TOPS Edge AI Acceleration in M.2 Form Factor

The AICore DX-M1M follows Radxa’s earlier AICore DX-M1 module introduced in late 2025, which used a larger M.2 2280 form factor and a PCIe Gen3 ×4 interface. That earlier design integrated 4GB of LPDDR5 memory and targeted higher-throughput inference within a 3 to 5W power envelope.

Thelio Mira Desktop Updated with Ryzen 9000 CPUs and Revised Chassis

The refreshed Thelio Mira is offered as a configurable system alongside preconfigured Premium and Elite variants. System76 states that the redesigned platform improves sustained performance and reduces operating temperatures compared to the previous generation.

news

So-called 'FSFE' Encounters Outsourcing Pains, Speaks About "Attestation"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 20, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Animals Smarter Than Humans (They Share) [original]
This is one area where many animals are better off than humans
Debian: Modern Debian Compaq Armada E500 (Pentium III), Univention Corporate Server (UCS) 5.2-5 Now Available
UCS and Debian GNU/Linux
Fedora Asahi Remix 43 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.6
The Fedora Asahi SIG and Asahi Linux projects announced the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 43 as the latest version of this distribution developed for Apple Silicon Macs.
GNOME 50 “Tokyo” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 50 (codename Tokyo) as the latest stable version of this widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, a major release that introduces exciting new features.
GitHub (Microsoft), Microsoft, and OpenAI (Microsoft) Give Money to 'Linux' Foundation for Public Relations After Attacking Free Software With Plagiarism
"$1.25T invested in slop generation, 1 milli-percent on ameliorating the damage"
Linux' Foundation Takes GAFAM (Mostly Microsoft) Microsoft Money for Promotion of Slop and Microsoft Under the Guise of 'Security'
Microsoft corrupts everything
 
Fedora Magazine on Fedora Linux Workstation and JSFX on Fedora Linux
a couple of recent Fedora articles
So-called 'FSFE' Encounters Outsourcing Pains, Speaks About "Attestation"
Some FSFE picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Linux On Mobile, Arduino, and More
Hardware and devices
Programming Leftovers
Development related stories
How to Fix “No Sound” Issue on MacBook Pro with Linux Kernel 6.17 and Later
This is a follow-up tutorial to my previous guide How to Fix Dummy Output/No Sound Issue on MacBook Computers Running Linux since things have changed significantly with recent Linux kernels.
Android Leftovers
Lenovo’s ‘Gamepad G9’ turns the Legion Tab into an Android-powered Steam Deck
MUO: Understanding Linux Package Managers and Linux system
Linux didn’t push back.
I switched to a Linux-based webOS TV and liked it way more than I expected
That meant using LG's proprietary webOS software, based on Linux
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
PrismLinux: A No‑Drama, Sane Approach to Arch-Based Linux
A polished Arch-based distro with a stellar installer, sane defaults, and plenty of choices to keep power users happy
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.9, and Linux 6.18.19
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.9 kernel
How to turn your Pixel phone into a PC - with the new Android Desktop Mode
I test drove the new Android Desktop Mode with my Pixel
Germany’s Sovereign Digital Stack Mandates ODF: a Landmark Validation of Open Document Standards
The Document Foundation (TDF), the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice
EndeavorOS Titan is one of the most unique Arch-based Linux distros I've tried - here's why
EndeavorOS Titan is the newest release in this Arch-based distribution
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
SLAPP Efforts to Take Tux Machines Offline [original]
They tried to take us offline using funding from third parties and Microsoft salaries
The Sleeping Bird [original]
Birds are fascinating animals
today's leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and open access
Mozilla Firefox as Pusher of VPN by Bundling
Mozilla's latest "idea"
Programming, Education, and More
Development-related links
Databases: PGDay Armenia 2026 and PGConf.dev 2026 Schedule
Database news, postgres only
Notes on Season of KDE 2026 and GNOME's Emmanuele Bassi Speaks About Moonforge
Desktop Environment (DE) news
Scripting in FreeBSD 15.0, "OpenBSD on Motorola 88000 processors"
BSD leftovers
EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.2.3 and Global IP TV Panel 2026MK6
EasyOS news/release
Red Hat on Slop, Ansible Automation Platform, and More
Red Hat leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Linux, gadgets, and modding
GNU: Emacs, hello-2.12.3 and TeXmacs 2.1.5 released
GNU news
Graphics and Kernel/Linux: DLSS 5 Horrific, PS5 GPU Support, and Hurd
3 stories for today
Applications: Pidgin and More in Valnet
5 applications in review
Samba 4.24.0 Available for Download
official release
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Security Leftovers
Security patches and more
CVE-2026-3888 Allows Local Users Gain Root Via Snapd
Canonical mistake
Valnet on Updating GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop
2 new articles
Android Leftovers
You Can Turn an Old Android Phone Into a Wifi Extender for Your Home Network
Think Arch Linux is too hard? 5 myths that are officially dead in 2026
Arch Linux has always been painted by some persistent and intimidating myths
Linux gives users too much choice, and that its biggest weakness
Let's get this out of the way—Linux doesn't need to prove anything to anyone
What's a minimal install for Linux? 6 reasons it can come in handy
If you've ever installed Linux and noticed the distribution offers a "minimal" install
Mastering the Linux file system: My go-to commands and tips
When I started using Linux
4 ways to run a full Linux desktop on your Android phone
Android is based on Linux, but that doesn't mean the two are the same
Blender 5.1 Open-Source 3D Graphics Software Released with Many New Features
Today, the Blender Foundation released Blender 5.1 as a major update of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform 3D graphics software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Is Manjaro Done? Stick a Fork in It
A rebellion inside the Manjaro project, a community strike
Meet Flow, a Fresh New Browser for Linux
If you miss Arc’s design and want something similar on Linux
I see why this Linux distro is the dream pick for gamers and content creators
Yes, it was a challenge to install. But then GLF OS took me by surprise - in the best possible way
LWN on Kernel, IBM Fedora, Python, and Slop
Latest from LWN
California's Digital Age Assurance Act and Linux distributions
The law was introduced in February 2025
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
The Perils of Growing [original]
The team is international
Techrights Explains What Tux Machines is (or Was in 2024) [original]
GNU/Linux has become a lot more mainstream since
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Data Leftovers
FOSS and sharing
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Godot, GNU/Linux distros, and more
Hardware: System76, Jolla and More
Linux-friendly things
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Linux Matters, and More
3 new episodes
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) / Web Leftovers
Web related picks
So-called 'FSFE' (a Fake "FSF") Has Money Problems, Commentary on "default payment methods that aren’t"
some funding news
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
mostly Red Hat's official site
Desktop Environments: Hyprland, KDE, and GNOME Leftovers
Hyprland and more
Graphics: GPU-T in Review and and Circular Financing (Accounting Fraud) Company NVIDIA Faces Backlash for Slop
Some graphics news
Linux Kernel: Kernel 6.12.77 in EasyOS, "Sashiko patch-review system", "Systemd 260 kills SysV", and Linux 7.1 Plans
Linux news
today's howtos
technical posts
Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Worthless Gimmicks, and Thunderbird Report
Firefox and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks, R included
Security Leftovers
Security patches and more
Bringing Chrome to ARM64 GNU/Linux Devices, Google Chrome / Chromium146 Released with Vertical Tabs
Some chrom* news
Qualys on CrackArmor
CrackArmor news
5 Things Linux Can Do That Windows 11 Can't
Linux has always been a solid alternative and, because there are many distros – Linux versions or distributions – you have complete freedom to find an operating system that best matches your needs
Peropesis 3.2 keeps the CLI-only world alive with the 6.18.2 kernel, Bash 5.3, and more
With version 3.2, Peropesis continues to deliver a fresh yet old-school Linux experience by relying exclusively on the command line interface
Feels Like Summer [original]
We'll be catching up with news in the weekend most probably
Tux Machines Boycotts Slop, Slop Gets Many Basic Facts Wrong and Typically Constitutes Plagiarism With Buzzwords ("AI") as an Excuse [original]
RMS rightly calls those things "bullshit generators"
IBM's Management is Killing or Dooming So-called 'Open Source' Companies [original]
Companies that master particular Free software projects won't save IBM
Games: Starfield, Winnie's Hole, Vectorio, and More
5 stories from GamingOnLinux
EndeavourOS Titan Released with Linux Kernel 6.19 and KDE Plasma 6.6
The EndeavourOS team announced today the release and general availability of EndeavourOS Titan as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Android Leftovers
Top 5 Upcoming Android Features in 2026 (Android 17 & Beyond)
Debian-based Br OS 13.4 now available
Once built upon Ubuntu, Brazil-based Br OS is now using Debian as its foundation, and the latest update is less than a day old
Introducing Duranium: a more reliable postmarketOS
Duranium is an immutable variant of postmarketOS
System76 Launches New COSMIC-Powered Thelio Mira High-Performance Linux PC
Linux hardware vendor System76 launched today the next generation of the Thelio Mira Linux desktop computer, redesigned to boost performance and improve repairability.
EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and KDE Plasma 6.5.4
The EndeavourOS team announced today the general availability for download of EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Big moves in Linux filesystems as new bcachefs lands and KDE adds support for Apple's APFS
Linux still can't mount or read APFS volumes by default ... but that's about to change
4 Linux init systems that almost replaced systemd (and why they failed)
When Linux users get into arguments about init systems
FFmpeg 8.1 “Hoare” Multimedia Framework Brings D3D12 H.264/AV1 Encoding
FFmpeg 8.1 has been released today as a minor update to this open-source multimedia framework that introduces new decoders, encoders, filters, as well as various improvements.
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Turning 22 and Adding More Original Stories [original]
When the year began we said we'd publish a lot more original articles this year
AbeirOS – Void-based Linux distribution
AbeirOS is a Void Linux-based distribution that ships with a vanilla KDE Plasma desktop
UN Creates Open Source Portal
In a quest to strengthen open source collaboration, the United Nations Office of Information and Communications Technology has created a new portal
PureOS Crimson Development Report: January and February 2026 – Beta Released
We are very pleased to announce that the PureOS Crimson beta is released
KDE Plasma 6.6.3 Makes KWin’s Screencasting Feature More Robust for PipeWire 1.6
The KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.6.3 today as the third maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 series of this popular desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
Age verification isn't sage verification inside OSes
Toothbrushes, Turing and the truth give the lie to California’s legal lunacy
Let’s talk about Moonforge
Of course, as soon as somebody announces a new Linux-based OS
ZimaCube 2 Personal Cloud NAS Opens for Pre-Order with Multiple Configurations
The system ships with ZimaOS Plus, a Linux-based operating system designed for personal cloud and self-hosted services
EndeavorOS Titan stands out among Arch-based Linux distros - here's why
EndeavorOS Titan is the latest release in this Arch-based distribution
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles