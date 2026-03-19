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Samba 4.24.0 Available for Download
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 19, 2026
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Release Announcements
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This is the first stable release of the Samba 4.24 release series.
Please read the release notes carefully before upgrading.
NEW FEATURES/CHANGES
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Authentication information audit support
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There are some Active Directory attributes that are not secret, but
are relied on in some forms of authentication. Changes to these
attributes could indicate surreptitious activity. The
"dsdb_password_audit" and "dsdb_password_json_audit" debug classes now
log changes to the following attributes:
* altSecurityIdentities
* dNSHostName
* msDS-AdditionalDnsHostName
* msDS-KeyCredentialLink
* servicePrincipalName
For the JSON logs, changes to these will be logged with the "action"
field set to "Auth info change".
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Version 4.24.0 of the Samba SMB filesystem implementation has been released. There are a number of significant changes, including audit support for authentication information, remote password management, a number of Kerberos improvements, asynchronous-I/O rate limiting, and more.