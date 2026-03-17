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TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux Laptop Now Available with AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX
Launched in December 2025, the TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux notebook shipped with the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, but, due to demand from customers, the laptop can be configured with an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU with 16 cores, 32 threads, 80 MB cache, and up to 5.4 GHz clock speeds.
TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 is a high-performance desktop replacement for work and gaming that features a gorgeous 17.3-inch matte display with a 2560×1440 resolution, blazingly fast 240 Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 and sRGB, 300 nits brightness, and 1000:1 contrast.