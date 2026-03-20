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Mozilla: Firefox UX and Thunderbird Roadmaps
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Mozilla ☛ Firefox UX: Designing beyond the checklist
Accessibility has always been close to my heart. I was introduced to it early in my career, when a client required our product to be AAA-compliant. As a team of two, we audited our entire app.
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Thunderbird ☛ Introducing our Public Roadmaps - The Thunderbird Blog
At Thunderbird, we firmly believe in the strength of listening to our community’s needs and wants, and balancing it with our resources and capabilities. While this has always been part of our ethos, we want to start 2026 by making our goals easier to read and comprehend at roadmaps.thunderbird.net, where you will find our roadmaps for our Services and both the Thunderbird Desktop and Mobile products.