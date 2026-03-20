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Animals Smarter Than Humans (They Share)
Another week is ending.
Happy spring Equinox! (For those of us who live up above the equator)
Today it might be a last chance to soak in some sun (outdoors), as the weather is changing and there will be more clouds.
Today, on three occasions, "bottle" ("bot") came over and brought several friend pigeons. They seem to be "chatting" about the feeding and, working like a community, they tend to congregate before eating. They feast in groups and typically wait for friends to come. Then they all eat together.
Humans aren't necessarily like that; humans who can't collaborate (selfishness) are worse off.
This is one area where many animals are better off than humans. They know how to share (food) with the group. When it comes to hunting, predator birds are effective, especially in flocks. And they never forget what they learn ("Crows hold grudges against individual humans for up to 17 years" [1, 2]). █
Image source: Friedrich Lehmann, Ludwig Heinrich Bojanus