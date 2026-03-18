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Programming Leftovers
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Vittorio Romeo ☛ vittorio romeo's website
I am very excited about C++26 reflection.
I am also obsessed by having my code compile as quickly as possible. Fast compilation times are extremely valuable to keep iteration times low, productivity and motivation high, and to quickly see the impact of your changes. 1
With time and experience, I’ve realized that C++ can be an extremely fast-to-compile language. Language features like templates are not the issue – the Standard Library is.
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Ian Erik Varatalu ☛ yes, all longest regex matches in linear time is possible
in an earlier post i talked about how regex match semantics is a surprisingly overlooked topic. today i want to talk about a related gap that's even more fundamental, and one i've spent a long time thinking about: finding all matches is quadratic, even in "linear time" engines. for such a well-studied field, this is a strange thing to have gone unaddressed for so long.
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Alberto Ruiz: Booting with Rust: Chapter 3
In Chapter 1 I gave the context for this project and in Chapter 2 I showed the bare minimum: an ELF that Open Firmware loads, a firmware service call, and an infinite loop.
That was July 2024. Since then, the project has gone from that infinite loop to a bootloader that actually boots GNU/Linux kernels. This post covers the journey.
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Apenwarr ☛ Every layer of review makes you 10x slower
I know what you're thinking. Come on, 10x? That’s a lot. It’s unfathomable. Surely we’re exaggerating.
Nope.
Just to be clear, we're counting “wall clock time” here rather than effort. Almost all the extra time is spent sitting and waiting.
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R
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Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppArmadillo 15.2.4-1 on CRAN: Upstream Update
widely used by (currently) 1235 other packages on CRAN, downloaded 44.9 million / vignette) by Conrad and myself has been cited 672 times according
This versions updates to the 15.2.4 upstream Armadillo release from yesterday. The package has already been updated for Debian, and for r2u.
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Rlang ☛ Bio7 3.6 Released17.03.2026 A new release of Bio7 is available.The application Bio7 is a free and open-source integrated development environment for ecological modeling, scientific image analysis and statistical analysis.
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