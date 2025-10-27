news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Links 26/10/2025: Microsoft Spies on Gamers, Open Transport Community Conference
Links for the day
-
Links 26/10/2025: LLM Slop / Plagiarism Programs Continue to Disappoint, CISA Layoffs Threaten Systems
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 26/10/2025: Gemsync and Joining the Small Web
Links for the day
-
India.com a Click-baiting, SEO-Spamming, Slopfarming Heap
They do this almost every day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, October 25, 2025
IRC logs for Saturday, October 25, 2025
-
Without XBox Consoles, XBox is No More, It's Just a Brand (More Rumours of Microsoft Ending XBox, Then Laying Off Lots of Staff)
All signs indicate that Microsoft wants to "exit" the XBox business (not brand), but it does not want to publicly admit this as it would alarm staff and shareholders
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):