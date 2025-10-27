Linux 6.18-rc3

Things feel fairly normal, and in fact the numbers say it's been a bit calmer than usual, but that's likely just the usual fluctuation in pull request timing rather than anything else. The diffstat certainly is pretty short and flat, I think the biggest change is from some smbdirect fixes (both client and server side), the rest really looks pretty minimal.

The high-level stats look very normal too, with half the patches being drivers (counting devicetree bindings there too), and the rest being pretty random and spread out. So we have the aforementioned smb fixes, some xfs fixes, and then random noise elsewhere. See the shortlog below for details.

Linus