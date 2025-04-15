today's leftovers

Like basically all filesystems, ZFS doesn't immediately start writing data to disk when you do a write() system call. Instead it buffers this data in memory for a while and only writes it later. As part of this, ZFS doesn't immediately decide where on disk the data will be written (this is often called 'delayed allocation' and is common in many filesystems) and otherwise prepare it to be written out. As part of this delayed allocation and preparation, ZFS doesn't immediately compress your written data, and as a result ZFS doesn't know how many disk blocks your data will take up. Instead your data is only compressed and has disk blocks allocated for it as part of ZFS's pipeline of actually performing IO, when the data is flushed to disk, and only then is its physical block size known.