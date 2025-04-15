news
Fedora Asahi Remix 42 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.3
Based on Fedora Linux 42 and using the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 42 is here to introduce a new FEX integration that provides an easier way to run x86 and x86-64 binaries out of the box via emulation.
This release continues the trend of providing Apple Silicon Mac users with extensive device support, including microphone support for MacBook laptops.. It also features a custom initial setup wizard based on the Calamares universal installer and a GNOME variant featuring the latest GNOME 48 desktop environment series.