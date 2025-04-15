Whenever anyone describes a piece of software to me, I think about how I would build it. Software engineers do this a lot, but many of them don’t do it very well. I know that because I see a lot of technical discussions about specific details in a general plan that could not possibly work. For instance, arguing about whether to use prop-drilling or context-passing to supply a piece of data to the frontend that we do not and will never have access to, or the exact persistent-data-storage strategy to implement in a backend service that must remain stateless.

To avoid this, I think it’s a good idea to trace one important user flow end-to-end in your head. What does that mean in practice?