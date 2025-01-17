Best Free and Open Source Software
-
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Music - LinuxLinks
Music is a media player application developed for the iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, tvOS, Android, and Windows operating systems. It plays music files stored locally on devices, as well as stream from the iTunes Store and Apple Music.
Apple Music is proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux.
gdcalc - financial, scientific, statistical and programming calculator - LinuxLinks
gdcalc is a financial, statistics, scientific and programmers calculator.
The GUI was written with glade and uses the GTK toolkit
gdcalc provides both Algebraic notation (i.e. conventional, TI or Casio style) and Reverse Polish Notation (RPN or Hewlett-Packard style).
This is free and open source software.
QTerminal - lightweight Qt-based terminal emulator - LinuxLinks
QTerminal is a lightweight Qt terminal emulator based on QTermWidget.
It is maintained by the LXQt project but can be used independently from this desktop environment. The only bonds are lxqt-build-tools representing a build dependency.
This is free and open source software.