Best Free and Open Source Software

Today’s US Executive Order is a Serious Win for Cybersecurity

The United States government is taking a major leap forward for cybersecurity. The newly released Executive Order on Strengthening and Promoting Innovation in the Nation’s Cybersecurity calls on the US government to improve the security of its own systems. New cybersecurity procurement requirements for federal contractors will have a broad impact by leveraging the “power of the purse” to drive market demand for strong cybersecurity.

Understanding and Identifying Scams: Digitally Empowering Older Adults in Mexico

In 2023, some 15,000 financial frauds took place every day in Mexico, with nearly 15% of the population getting scammed. As the Internet continues to become a more prominent part of our lives, online scams are growing in popularity, and older adults face unique risks. 

LinuxGizmos.com

PocketBeagle 2 Offers Compact Design with AM6232 Processor

The PocketBeagle 2 from the BeagleBoard.org Foundation introduces a compact design paired with enhanced performance and connectivity features. Built on the AM6232 processor, this board provides a 64-bit platform within the established PocketBeagle form factor.

Orbbec Unveils Gemini 215 Stereo 3D Camera and Pulsar SL450 at CES 2025

At CES 2025, Orbbec introduced the Gemini 215 Stereo 3D Camera and the Pulsar SL450 dToF Single-Line LiDAR. The Gemini 215, designed for high-precision scanning, features depth measurement accuracy of less than 0.5 millimeters, multi-camera synchronization, and a lightweight build, making it suitable for various short-range 3D scanning applications.

ASRock Industrial Introduces 4X4 BOX AI300 Series with AMD Ryzen AI Processors

ASRock Industrial has introduced the 4X4 BOX AI300 Series, a compact system built around AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series processors. This fanned system includes features such as 2.5GbE and 1GbE ports, support for four displays, and flexible storage options.

RISC-V Based Milk-V Oasis Gets Canceled and Refunds Are Issued to Supporters

The Milk-V Oasis, a highly anticipated RISC-V-based Mini-ITX motherboard, has been officially put on hold. Despite its promising features and bold vision, the project was suspended indefinitely due to development challenges and uncontrollable factors, according to the Milk-V team.

Luckfox Brings Linux to Stamp Form Factor with Rockchip RV1106 Processor

The Luckfox Core1106 is a compact development board built around the Rockchip RV1106 chip. Designed to simplify hardware integration, it allows developers to efficiently verify designs or embed the board into products. With dimensions of 30 × 30 mm, the Core1106 is suitable for applications such as edge computing, IoT devices, and video processing.

Best Free and Open Source Software

Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
The wait is finally over as the Linux Mint team has published the final ISO images of the Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” release, which are available for download from the official mirrors.

 
MX Linux 23.5 Released with Xfce 4.20 and Linux 6.12 LTS, Based on Debian 12.9

  
MX Linux 23.5 has been released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.

 
GNOME 48 Expands Core Apps With New Audio Player

  
When GNOME 48 is released in March it will debut with a brand-new audio player

 
Apple Wants People to Use Proprietary Software to Run "Linux"

  
Release of Ghostty 1.0

  
Microsoft change removed from Linux over Intel CPU issues

  
Intel and AMD engineers have stepped in at the eleventh hour to deal with a code contribution from a Microsoft developer that could have broken Linux 6.13 on some systems.


  
 


 
Games: Cubic Odyssey, THREAT VECTOR, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
PureOS Crimson Development Report: December 2024

  
3 reasons Pop!_OS might be the best Linux distro for gamers

  
Sponsored Puff Piece, Microsoft Openwashing by OSI, and Programming

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Raspberry Pi for BBS and All The Attacks On The RP2350

  
today's howtos

  
GNU/Linux Applications: apt Clean Up Utilities, Libvirt 11.0.0, Bottles 51.18, Stacer, and More

  
ExTiX – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution

  
Kirigami Addons 1.7.0

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
EasyOS Daedalus-series 6.5.5 and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Games: UID changes coming to Godot 4.4, Valve on SteamOS, and More

  
Mozilla and Spidermonkey

  
Programming Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Programming Leftovers

  
today's hows

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing

  
Windows TCO and Incidents

  
Gaming on Linux, How openSUSE Stacks Up for Gamers

  
Tuxedo OS 20250115 launches with KDE Plasma 6.2.5, Vim 9.1, and more

  
Games: SteamOS, WebScreen, Steam Deck, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
TigerOS – Portuguese Fedora remix

  
Windows 11 - There's still nothing worth my time

  
Luckfox Brings Linux to Stamp Form Factor with Rockchip RV1106 Processor

  
The “O” in “FOSS” does not stand for “obligation”

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Hardware: RISC-V in China, Android and Linux-based Smart TFT Displays

  
Red Hat's Debuginfod project update 2024 and Adam Williamson's (Red Hat) new laptop and Silverblue

  
“SteamOS on a PC" and Android vs Linux for Gaming Handhelds

  
Security and FUD

  
Ubuntu Studio: Why you need this open-source Adobe alternative

  
LWN predictions and  timeline

  
Today in Techrights

  
Important Day for Us [original]

  
A sad day for the Firebird Project

  
Helen Borrie, a key figure in the Firebird relational database project and a longtime contributor at IBPhoenix, passed away on January 2, 2025

 
GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and GNU/Linux Applications

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Hackaday, OpenSCAD, Raspberry Pi, Fairphone, and More

  
Security Leftovers

  
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
Notepad Next 0.10 Brings Better Bookmark Operations

  
This Week in Plasma: Final Plasma 6.3 Features

  
This week the focus was on landing final Plasma 6.3 features and UI changes

 
Flatpak 1.16 Linux App Sandboxing and Distribution Framework Officially Released

  
Flatpak, the popular Linux application sandboxing and distribution framework, has been updated today to version 1.16, a major release that comes with new features and improvements.

 
today's leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Linux Foundation On Chromium browser

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Kdenlive 24.12.1 and KDE in "Tech Over Tea"

  
Slackware-Based Absolute Linux Has Been Discontinued

  
Security Leftovers

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Crunchbangplusplus – minimalist Linux distribution

  
risiOS – Fedora based Linux distribution

  
Games: Heroes of the Seven Islands, Stop Killing Games, vkQuake, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
