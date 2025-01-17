Raspberry Pi for BBS and All The Attacks On The RP2350
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi powers this Meshtastic network BBS
VeggieVampire has put together some games you can play on a Raspberry Pi Meshtastic network bulletin board system (BBS).
Hackaday ☛ All The Attacks On The RP2350
Raspberry Pi’s new microcontroller, the RP2350, has a small section of memory that is meant for storing secrets. It’s protected by anti-glitching and other countermeasures, and the Raspberries wanted to test it. So this summer, they gave them out, pre-programmed with a secret string, as part of the badge for DEFCON attendees. The results of the cracking efforts are in, and it’s fair to say that the hackers have won.