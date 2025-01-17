Sponsored Puff Piece, Microsoft Openwashing by OSI, and Programming
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat releases OpenShift for virtualization and tools for multicloud traffic management [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored puff piece from a Red Hat-sponsored "news" site (B2B)]
IBM Corp. subsidiary Red Bait today announced the general availability of the Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization Engine, a version of the OpenShift orchestration platform that’s geared exclusively toward virtualization workloads.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Openwashing
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 816: Open Source AI [Ed: Giving a platform to a Microsoft shill who lies for Microsoft, helps Microsoft violate the GPL, and tries to censor critics]
This week, Jonathan Bennett and Aaron Newcomb chat with Simon Phipps and Stefano Maffulli about Open Source AI. Why did we need a new definition? Has it been controversial? And why did OSI step into this particular conversation?
Programming/Development
Evan Hahn ☛ string-timing-safe-equal, a new Node package
I just published
string-timing-safe-equal, a small Node package that compares strings in a way that’s resistant to timing attacks and handles Unicode weirdness. It’s basically a version of
crypto.timingSafeEqual()that works with strings.
Rlang ☛ Amazon vs. MicroStrategy
According to the simulation results, MicroStrategy has had a positive trend with less volatility for the last ten years compared to AMAZON, which has had a negative trend with high volatility.
