posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 22, 2024



Rhino Linux Is One of the Most Innovative Linux Distros

I’ve been reviewing and using Linux distributions for decades. I’ve tried them all, from the minimal to those with more features than most users would ever need. I’ve reviewed desktop Linux distributions that were clearly more about efficiency than aesthetics, while I’ve also worked with distributions that cared more about the look than the functionality.

Then, there are distributions that are equal in usability and good looks. One such distribution is Rhino Linux.

Rhino Linux is a reworking of Ubuntu, but it’s not just about re-inventing the Ubuntu desktop. Rhino Linux is a rolling release distribution, which means it’s always up to date, and you won’t have to worry about installing a new release once it’s available. Install Rhino Linux once, and as long as you keep on the update process, it will always include the newest software and security patches.