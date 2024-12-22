Free and Open Source Software
littleutils - utilities for file compression, file manipulation, text cleanup - LinuxLinks
The littleutils include duplicate file finders, image optimizers, file rename tools, archive recompressors, a tempfile utility, file property tools and others.
Shutdown Scheduler - schedule shutdown and restart tasks - LinuxLinks
Shutdown Scheduler is a simple cross-platform application that uses system utilities for scheduling shutdown and restart tasks.
In Linux, it uses cron for recurring tasks and at for one-time tasks. For Windows, it uses the Task Scheduler.
kleur - Node.js library for formatting terminal text with ANSI colors - LinuxLinks
kleur bills itself as the fastest Node.js library for formatting terminal text with ANSI colors.
