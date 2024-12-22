Games: GamingOnLinux Hibernates, Warside, and Sid Meier's Civilization VII
GamingOnLinux ☛ Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from GamingOnLinux
Hello there! It's coming up on Christmas now, and so GamingOnLinux will be starting to go into it's usual mostly hibernating state to take a little break.
GamingOnLinux ☛ For fans of Advance Wars there's a new demo up for Warside and new release window
Something for the weekend: you can now try out a brand new demo of Warside, a game very much inspired by the classic Advance Wars and it does look good. Playing it a little bit close to their inspiration though.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Firaxis reveal Sid Meier's Civilization VII system requirements for Linux
Firaxis Games and 2K are releasing Sid Meier's Civilization VII on February 11, 2025 and now we know what power you're going to need to run it on Linux Desktop systems. It will have a supported Native Linux version, as covered here on GamingOnLinux previously.