Games: GamingOnLinux Hibernates, Warside, and Sid Meier's Civilization VII

Darktable 5.0 brings major UI/UX improvements like camera-specific styles for more than 500 camera models to more closely approximate the out-of-camera JPEG rendition, an optional splash screen showing startup progress, a high-contrast theme with bright white text on a dark gray background, more new-user hints on an empty Lighttable, and a global preference to swap the left and right side panels in the darkroom view.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS release for December 2024 enables AutoFDO (Automatic Feedback-Directed Optimization) for the default linux-cachyos kernel on all supported architectures for a slight performance boost.

Based on the software repositories of the upcoming Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series (a.k.a. Debian Testing) and powered by Linux kernel 6.11, the Grml 2024.12 (codename “Adventgrenze“) release is here to introduce support for 64-bit ARM AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, UEFI 32-bit boot to support 64-bit PCs with 32-bit firmware, and a new Grml flavour naming schema.