posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 05, 2024



Quoting: Mozilla Unveils Bold Rebrand to 'Reclaim the Internet' for the Next Era —

The new rebrand aligns with that mission, giving people a renewed sense of empowerment as they engage in digital spaces.

To create its new visual identity, Mozilla teamed up with renowned branding agency Jones Knowles Ritchie for this transformation, working to emphasize the organization’s broader impact beyond Firefox, its most recognized product.

At the heart of Mozilla’s new visual identity is the flag symbol—an emblem of activism that stands for the promise to “Reclaim the Internet.”