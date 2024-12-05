posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 05, 2024



Quoting: GStreamer 1.24.10 Released with Over 40 Security Fixes —

The GStreamer team has rolled out a new bug-fix release for the stable 1.24 series, bringing a fresh wave of improvements and heightened security to this beloved cross-platform multimedia framework.

With version 1.24.10, the team focuses primarily on bug fixes and security enhancements. Highlighting the security aspect, more than 40 critical fixes have been implemented following a comprehensive audit by the GitHub Security Lab.

These fixes span a wide variety of GStreamer elements, including the MP4, Matroska, Ogg, and WAV demuxers, as well as subtitle parsers, image decoders, audio decoders, and the id3v2 tag parser.