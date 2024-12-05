posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 05, 2024



Quoting: BredOS Arch Linux Arm distribution runs on Rockchip RK3588 single board computers - CNX Software —

Board vendors will usually provide OS images for their SBCs, but the quality and support may be limited, so projects like Armbian and DietPi are maintaining Ubuntu and/or Debian images for popular single board computers. But if you’re an Arch Linux (Arm) fan, there are fewer choices, and you may have to roll your own port for your board. BredOS provides an easy-to-use alternative based on Arch Arm Linux.