BredOS Arch Linux Arm distribution runs on Rockchip RK3588 single board computers

AAEON Integrates Intel Arc GPU with High-Performance Computing in Edge PC

The MXM-ACMA-PUC is an industrial edge computing system from AAEON that combines 13th Generation Intel Core processors with an embedded Intel Arc GPU. It is designed for machine learning and AI workloads, with applications in smart city infrastructure and industrial workstation management.

NVK Achieves Day-Zero Support for Vulkan 1.4

The Khronos Group recently announced the release of the Vulkan 1.4 specification, and NVK, an open-source Vulkan driver for NVIDIA hardware, has achieved day-zero conformance with the latest API. This support has been integrated into Mesa and will be available in the upcoming Mesa 25.0 release, scheduled for early 2025.

Low-Cost ESP32-PICO-D4 Board with LoRa, Wi-Fi, and BLE Connectivity

Unlike other LILYGO products with LoRa support, such as the T5 E-Paper S3 Pro, the T3 S3 LR1121, and the T-Deck Plus, this device incorporates the ESP32-PICO-D4 SoC, which includes Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 BR/EDR, Bluetooth LE functionalities, and 4MB Quad-SPI flash memory.

Making new connections: from BridgeDB to Rdsys

Enter Rdsys: the next-generation bridge distribution system. Developed from the ground up, it incorporates the learnings from over 15 years of anti-censorship work to overcome the limitations of its predecessor. In October 2024, Tor completed the migration to Rdsys, retiring Bridge DB. This transition ensures a more flexible, maintainable, and user-friendly approach to bridge distribution, strengthening Tor's ability to counter censorship and making the web more accessible to those who need it most.

Arti 1.3.1 is released: onion services, RPC, relay development, and more

This release continues development on Arti Relay and the RPC subsystem, and adds the initial scaffolding for service-side proof-of-work support. It also contains a number of bugfixes, cleanups, as well as improvements to our CI infrastructure.

This Is the Default Theme of Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie”

For Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie,” coming in the summer of 2025, the Debian Project held its usual artwork contest from September 2024 to mid-November 2024. The winner was announced today as “Ceratopsian” created by Elise Couper.

Nitrux 3.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12, Better Support for NVIDIA Users

The monthly Nitrux release cycle continues and Nitrux 3.8 is here with the latest and greatest Linux 6.12 kernel by default and better support for NVIDIA users by enabling NVIDIA Dynamic Boost and the creation of NVIDIA device nodes, along with new udev rules for NVIDIA hardware.

BredOS Arch Linux Arm distribution runs on Rockchip RK3588 single board computers

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 05, 2024

Quoting: BredOS Arch Linux Arm distribution runs on Rockchip RK3588 single board computers - CNX Software —

Board vendors will usually provide OS images for their SBCs, but the quality and support may be limited, so projects like Armbian and DietPi are maintaining Ubuntu and/or Debian images for popular single board computers. But if you’re an Arch Linux (Arm) fan, there are fewer choices, and you may have to roll your own port for your board. BredOS provides an easy-to-use alternative based on Arch Arm Linux.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.13 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.13 kernel series.
NixOS 24.11 Released with GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2, PipeWire by Default
The developers of the independent distro NixOS, whose set of packages can be used on other GNU/Linux distributions, released today NixOS 24.11, a major update that introduces support for recent technologies and other changes.
