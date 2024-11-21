posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 21, 2024



Quoting: Leap Micro 6.1 Alpha is now available. Get ready for Leap Micro 5.5 End of Life. - openSUSE News —

Leap Micro 6.1 Alpha images can be found at get.opensuse.org. Unless some serious issues are found, users can expect a quick transition to GA within a few weeks.

Leap Micro 6.1 is a rebranded SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 6.1 which is an ultra-reliable container and Virtual Machine host by SUSE. Leap Micro is released twice a year and has support over two releases.

With the release of Leap Micro 6.1, Leap Micro 5.5 reaches End Of Life; users will no longer receive maintenance updates and are advised to upgrade to 6.1.

More conservative users can stay on Leap Micro 6.0, which will receive updates until the release of Leap Micro 6.2.