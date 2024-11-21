posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 21, 2024



Quoting: Upgrade to Freedom! The Switch from Windows 10 - openSUSE News —

The end of Windows 10 support in October 2025 presents a great opportunity for the Linux community to collectively help users transition their still-functional hardware to operating systems that can extend the life of their laptops, desktops or other devices.

Millions of users face the prospect of upgrading to a new version of Windows or transition to alternatives like openSUSE’s operating system or other Linux alternatives.

This looming transition sets the stage for Linux communities to embrace the Upgrade to Freedom! campaign; its aims is to help Windows users understand how to continue using their current hardware and switch to a Linux distribution like openSUSE, or others. Many of which are just as user-friendly and familiar in design as paid operating system versions.

This time next year Windows 10 is expected to no longer receive security and maintenance updates, which leaves systems vulnerable to malware, cyberattacks and other threats. This should raise significant concerns about data privacy and system reliability for businesses, governments and individuals.