Games: GamingOnLinux's Latest 10

GamingOnLinux ☛ Engineering puzzle game Poly Bridge 3 gets Steam Deck Verified with a major update
Highly rated, and now you can take it happily on the go, Poly Bridge 3 had a big upgrade and it's now Steam Deck Verified. It already had Native Linux support since release.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Monster catcher Cassette Beasts adds Steam Workshop support and a new battle mode
Cassette Beasts from Bytten Studio is a brilliant spin on the whole monster catching genre, and a fresh update out now continues expanding it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck update has fixes for performance issues in long sessions and Remote Play Together
Valve pushed out a new stable Steam Deck Client update which includes some pretty essential sounding bug fixes. This was release for everyone on November 19th.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered now Steam Deck Verified
Well there's a surprise. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered from Guerrilla Games / Nixxes Software and PlayStation Publishing has been given the Steam Deck Verified tick from Valve.
GamingOnLinux ☛ S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl review - works on Linux Desktop with Proton but poorly on Steam Deck
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl from GSC Game World has now been released and after playing it pre-release, I've had a damn fun time with it. There's some clear issues though, that I'll get into. Disclosure: key provided by Renaissance PR.
GamingOnLinux ☛ FromSoftware owner Kadokawa confirms Sony sent an 'initial letter of intent' to acquire them
Recently I covered that Kadokawa, the owner of ELDEN RING developer FromSoftware, were potentially being acquired by Sony and now Kadokawa have confirmed there's something going on.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Greece lands December 4, SCS continue updating legacy art assets for both truck sims
SCS Software have announced that Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Greece is set for release on December 4th. Plus, they're continuing to update the visuals for both Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator.
GamingOnLinux ☛ ROSE is a free rogue-lite arena shooter where you sacrifice your body parts to progress
A free game to play midweek? Why not eh? You really should check out ROSE, a violent rogue-lite arena shooter where you sacrifice your body parts to progress and gain new weapons and abilities. Developer Zakroutil launched it free on Steam, with an optional donation DLC on November 18th.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Vehicular combat shooter Mad Mechs looks like one to watch
With various types of customizable vehicles and dynamic maps, Mad Mechs looks like good fun if you want over the top action. Coming from developer MadTech, it's due to release sometime in Q1 2025.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Controller 2 is apparently a thing and being 'tooled for a mass production' plus a new VR controller
Take this with a pinch of salt as you always do with leaks, but it appears Valve may be prepping a Steam Controller 2, along with a new controller for their Deckard VR kit as well.