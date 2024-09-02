Tux Machines

Armbian 24.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.10 Support, Expanded Desktop Options

Armbian 24.8 comes three months after Armbian 24.5 and introduces enhanced stability for RK3588 hardware with the latest bootloader upgrades, smoother visuals with 4K60p video acceleration for KDE Plasma and GNOME images, and full support for the BigTreeTech CB1 IO board for your 3D printing projects.

Debian 12.7 “Bookworm” Released with 55 Security Updates and 51 Bug Fixes

Debian 12.7 is here only two months after Debian 12.6 as the sixth point release of Debian Bookworm. Yes, sixth, because Debian 12.3 was never released so it doesn’t count. Like previous updates, Debian 12.7 is powered by the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series, which will be supported until December 2026.

Banana Pi Showcases BPI-CanMV-K230D Zero with Canaan K230D Chip Design

The Banana Pi BPI-CanMV-K230D-Zero is an upcoming single-board computer for AIoT applications, developed in collaboration with Canaan Technology. Featuring the Kendryte K230D chip, it provides local AI inference capabilities, making it useful for DIY projects and embedded systems.

ASUS IoT EBS-P300 Fanless Lightweight Box PC with 2.5GbE & 1GbE LAN ports

The ASUS IoT EBS-P300 is a compact, lightweight embedded computer designed for industrial applications. It features an Intel Celeron J6412 processor and is optimized for use in harsh environments, with reliable performance across a temperature range of -20°C to 60°C.

Rhino Linux 2024.2 horns in on Microsoft Windows 11

Rhino and Penguin crashing the Windows logo

Rhino Linux has released its latest version, 2024.2, bringing a bunch of updates and enhancements that make it a compelling choice for those considering a switch from Windows 11. The release includes improvements to both the distribution and the Rhino Linux wiki, offering a more streamlined and cohesive user experience.

One of the most notable changes in this version is the introduction of an upgraded Unicorn theme. This new theme replaces the previous Yaru-Purple scheme, giving the desktop environment a fresh and vibrant look. The updated theme enhances visual integration across the system, from the Rhino Linux installer to everyday applications like Thunar and XFCE4-Terminal, making the transition from Windows 11 smoother and more visually appealing.

The Setup Wizard has also been overhauled to provide users with a broader range of options, catering to both regular users and those who require more advanced features. This version introduces containerization options and a new package manager, along with the ability to enable night shift mode for more comfortable nighttime use. These enhancements offer users the flexibility and control often missing in Windows 11, making Rhino Linux a powerful alternative.

Future Ubuntu Releases Will Ship with the Latest and Greatest Linux Kernel
Canonical has finally given up and changed its policy for kernel version selection on Ubuntu releases, finally delivering the latest and greatest Linux kernel series starting with Ubuntu 24.10 in October 2024.
Happy 33rd Birthday, Linux!
Today is August 25th, which means that Linux turns 33 years old. Grab a glass of your favorite beverage and join me in celebrating the 33rd birthday of Linux.
Debian 11 ’Bullseye’ Enters Long Term Support Phase
This shift comes exactly three years after its initial release
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, Raspberry Pi Pico 2, 2GB Pi 5, and More
This Week in GNOME: #163 Public Transit
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 23 to August 30
This week in Plasma: inhibiting inhibitions and more!
This is a big one, folks. Plasma 6.2’s soft feature freeze is now in effect, which means the last few features have just been merged
You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Here’s How
Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS is out today as the first point release to the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and Canonical has finally opened the upgrade path for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) users.
 
RawTherapee 5.11 Launches with Groundbreaking Features
RawTherapee 5.11, a raw image processing program, adds new HiDPI support, advanced zoom, and better color profiles for photographers
Review: Vanilla OS 2
I found trying to run Vanilla OS unusually frustrating and it was tempting to simply list a handful of things I didn't like about the distribution in my conclusion
Kdenlive 24.08.0 released
Kdenlive 24.08 is out, and while summer is usually a quieter time for the team, this update comes packed with nifty new features, enhancements
FreeBSD 13.4-RELEASE -RC2 Released
The second Release Candidate build for the FreeBSD 13.4 release cycle is now available
Linux 6.11-rc6
Things look pretty normal
ComputerWeekly Puff Pieces for the Linux Foundation, Including Fluff and Hype for the Great "AI" Scam
These 5 Linux Commands Make Reading Large Files Easier
If you need to find information inside very large text files, Linux provides all the tools you need, straight out of the box. You can also use them on live text streams
Debian Development reports and Zyxel GS1900 firmware source dump
What Is Budgie on Linux and Should You Use It?
The Linux desktop is a more fluid concept than it is with Windows or macOS
Windows Gamers Should Try Out This Gaming-Focused Linux OS
What if your operating system was as exciting as your games
GNOME 47: Best New Features
Learn about the greatest new features of the upcoming GNOME 47 desktop environment.
You May Not Want to Switch to Linux for These Reasons
Before you say anything—Linux is great
The most popular Linux distributions suitable for beginners
Improvements and Fixes: EasyOS and More
wayland-protocols 1.37
wayland-protocols 1.37 is now available
Folks Getting Ready for Akademy 2024
Why I've Gone All In on Fedora Silverblue
Like most Linux distributions, Fedora Linux comes in many different variants
KDE Plasma 6 upgrade for stable Gentoo Linux
Exciting news for stable Gentoo users: It’s time for the upgrade to the new “megaversion” of the KDE community desktop environment
Back To School With Linux
In a lot of education venues, having a computer isn't an option anymore. It's a requirement. So, let's take a look at how Linux can be used by students in furthering their education
Immich 1.113 Unveils Folder View and Enhanced Tagging
Immich 1.113, a self-hosted photo and video backup solution, rolls out new folder views, tags, and enhanced mobile sync capabilities
Forget Proton: These 10 Awesome Games Run Natively on Linux
You don't need to use compatibility tools like Proton to play games on Linux
System76 Darter Pro Linux laptop review
The System76 Darter Pro is a sleek and customizable Linux Laptop tailored for developers and power users
I've tested dozens of operating systems. Fedora 40 beta is the fastest I've tried
Fedora's latest release is as fast as it is efficient and includes a handful of useful features
New Month, New Milestone [original]
Deepin 23 brings AI to the Linux desktop - and it's complicated
The latest release of Deepin Linux retains its usual beauty and adds a layer of AI to the desktop
Databases: PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and JameSQL
Retiring from the Rust for Linux project
This is as short a series as one can be
Hip, Hip, Hooray! Elastic (Almost) Comes Back Home to Open Source
There was some unexpected good news yesterday. Elasticsearch and Kibana are again open source, available under the AGPL
Microsoft (NPM) Transmits Malicious Packages From North Korea, ‘SlowTempest’ Reported
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 188 is available for testing
We have another HUGE IPFire release available for you. It comes with a large number of important changes for every user out there: a record number of package updates
Zeek 7 Launches with Major Upgrades and New Features
Zeek 7 passive open-source network traffic analyzer debuts with comprehensive updates in scripting, telemetry, & analyzer configurations
Use Lilypad to Rearrange or Hide Panel Icons in GNOME Shell
Well, Lilypad is a new GNOME Shell extension that does the same thing, just for GNOME Shell
Slackware-current has absorbed my multilib gcc and glibc packages
Ever since the birth of 64-bit Slackware in 2009, I have been maintaining a multilib repository
Informal Tux Machines Meetings [original]
Socialising can only be helpful
Another Summer Ending... [original]
Next year the GNU Manifesto and the FSF turn 40...
Microsoft Trying to Change the Subject to "Microsoft Loves Linux" (a Lie) After Sabotaging Dual-Boot PCs
How is Linux Powering the AI Moment?
majority of AI developers use Linux
