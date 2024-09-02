posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 02, 2024,

updated Sep 02, 2024



Quoting: Rhino Linux 2024.2 horns in on Microsoft Windows 11 —

Rhino Linux has released its latest version, 2024.2, bringing a bunch of updates and enhancements that make it a compelling choice for those considering a switch from Windows 11. The release includes improvements to both the distribution and the Rhino Linux wiki, offering a more streamlined and cohesive user experience.

One of the most notable changes in this version is the introduction of an upgraded Unicorn theme. This new theme replaces the previous Yaru-Purple scheme, giving the desktop environment a fresh and vibrant look. The updated theme enhances visual integration across the system, from the Rhino Linux installer to everyday applications like Thunar and XFCE4-Terminal, making the transition from Windows 11 smoother and more visually appealing.

The Setup Wizard has also been overhauled to provide users with a broader range of options, catering to both regular users and those who require more advanced features. This version introduces containerization options and a new package manager, along with the ability to enable night shift mode for more comfortable nighttime use. These enhancements offer users the flexibility and control often missing in Windows 11, making Rhino Linux a powerful alternative.