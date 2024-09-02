posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 02, 2024



Quoting: RawTherapee 5.11 Launches with Groundbreaking Features —

RawTherapee v5.11 doesn’t just tweak existing features; it introduces substantial enhancements that significantly improve the user experience.

The software now supports more format specifiers in the path template for queue export, including options for dates and new path types and a preview function to display the path for selected images.

Photographers will appreciate the new maximum zoom configurations for detailed editing, while the inclusion of real HiDPI replaces the older pseudo-HiDPI for sharper image previews.

Additionally, the file browser now allows users to view all images within subfolders, enhancing the organization and accessibility of photo libraries.