Best Free and Open Source Software

9to5Linux

Armbian 24.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.10 Support, Expanded Desktop Options

Armbian 24.8 comes three months after Armbian 24.5 and introduces enhanced stability for RK3588 hardware with the latest bootloader upgrades, smoother visuals with 4K60p video acceleration for KDE Plasma and GNOME images, and full support for the BigTreeTech CB1 IO board for your 3D printing projects.

Debian 12.7 “Bookworm” Released with 55 Security Updates and 51 Bug Fixes

Debian 12.7 is here only two months after Debian 12.6 as the sixth point release of Debian Bookworm. Yes, sixth, because Debian 12.3 was never released so it doesn’t count. Like previous updates, Debian 12.7 is powered by the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series, which will be supported until December 2026.

LinuxGizmos.com

Banana Pi Showcases BPI-CanMV-K230D Zero with Canaan K230D Chip Design

The Banana Pi BPI-CanMV-K230D-Zero is an upcoming single-board computer for AIoT applications, developed in collaboration with Canaan Technology. Featuring the Kendryte K230D chip, it provides local AI inference capabilities, making it useful for DIY projects and embedded systems.

ASUS IoT EBS-P300 Fanless Lightweight Box PC with 2.5GbE & 1GbE LAN ports

The ASUS IoT EBS-P300 is a compact, lightweight embedded computer designed for industrial applications. It features an Intel Celeron J6412 processor and is optimized for use in harsh environments, with reliable performance across a temperature range of -20°C to 60°C.

Rhino Linux 2024.2 horns in on Microsoft Windows 11

  
Rhino Linux has released its latest version, 2024.2, bringing a bunch of updates and enhancements that make it a compelling choice for those considering a switch from Windows 11

 
Armbian 24.8 Yelt: Advancing Stability and Performance with New Features and Expanded Support

  
Armbian 24.8 Yelt has been released, featuring a variety of enhancements, new hardware support, and important upgrades

 
Future Ubuntu Releases Will Ship with the Latest and Greatest Linux Kernel

  
Canonical has finally given up and changed its policy for kernel version selection on Ubuntu releases, finally delivering the latest and greatest Linux kernel series starting with Ubuntu 24.10 in October 2024.

 
Happy 33rd Birthday, Linux!

  
Today is August 25th, which means that Linux turns 33 years old. Grab a glass of your favorite beverage and join me in celebrating the 33rd birthday of Linux.

 
Debian 11 ’Bullseye’ Enters Long Term Support Phase

  
This shift comes exactly three years after its initial release

 
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, Raspberry Pi Pico 2, 2GB Pi 5, and More

  
Raspberry Pi news

 
This Week in GNOME: #163 Public Transit

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 23 to August 30

 
This week in Plasma: inhibiting inhibitions and more!

  
This is a big one, folks. Plasma 6.2’s soft feature freeze is now in effect, which means the last few features have just been merged

 
You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Here’s How

  
Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS is out today as the first point release to the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and Canonical has finally opened the upgrade path for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) users.


  
 


 
RawTherapee 5.11 Launches with Groundbreaking Features

  
RawTherapee 5.11, a raw image processing program, adds new HiDPI support, advanced zoom, and better color profiles for photographers

 
Review: Vanilla OS 2

  
I found trying to run Vanilla OS unusually frustrating and it was tempting to simply list a handful of things I didn't like about the distribution in my conclusion

 
Kdenlive 24.08.0 released

  
Kdenlive 24.08 is out, and while summer is usually a quieter time for the team, this update comes packed with nifty new features, enhancements

 
FreeBSD 13.4-RELEASE -RC2 Released

  
The second Release Candidate build for the FreeBSD 13.4 release cycle is now available

 
Linux 6.11-rc6

  
Things look pretty normal

 
These 5 Linux Commands Make Reading Large Files Easier

  
If you need to find information inside very large text files, Linux provides all the tools you need, straight out of the box. You can also use them on live text streams

 
What Is Budgie on Linux and Should You Use It?

  
The Linux desktop is a more fluid concept than it is with Windows or macOS

 
Windows Gamers Should Try Out This Gaming-Focused Linux OS

  
What if your operating system was as exciting as your games

 
GNOME 47: Best New Features

  
Learn about the greatest new features of the upcoming GNOME 47 desktop environment.

 
You May Not Want to Switch to Linux for These Reasons

  
Before you say anything—Linux is great

 
The most popular Linux distributions suitable for beginners

  
Welcome to Linux

 
wayland-protocols 1.37

  
wayland-protocols 1.37 is now available

 
Why I've Gone All In on Fedora Silverblue

  
Like most Linux distributions, Fedora Linux comes in many different variants

 
KDE Plasma 6 upgrade for stable Gentoo Linux

  
Exciting news for stable Gentoo users: It’s time for the upgrade to the new “megaversion” of the KDE community desktop environment

 
Back To School With Linux

  
In a lot of education venues, having a computer isn't an option anymore. It's a requirement. So, let's take a look at how Linux can be used by students in furthering their education

 
Immich 1.113 Unveils Folder View and Enhanced Tagging

  
Immich 1.113, a self-hosted photo and video backup solution, rolls out new folder views, tags, and enhanced mobile sync capabilities

 
Forget Proton: These 10 Awesome Games Run Natively on Linux

  
You don't need to use compatibility tools like Proton to play games on Linux

 
System76 Darter Pro Linux laptop review

  
The System76 Darter Pro is a sleek and customizable Linux Laptop tailored for developers and power users

 
I've tested dozens of operating systems. Fedora 40 beta is the fastest I've tried

  
Fedora's latest release is as fast as it is efficient and includes a handful of useful features

 
Deepin 23 brings AI to the Linux desktop - and it's complicated

  
The latest release of Deepin Linux retains its usual beauty and adds a layer of AI to the desktop

 
Hip, Hip, Hooray! Elastic (Almost) Comes Back Home to Open Source

  
There was some unexpected good news yesterday. Elasticsearch and Kibana are again open source, available under the AGPL

 
Microsoft (NPM) Transmits Malicious Packages From North Korea, ‘SlowTempest’ Reported

  
TCO again

 
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 188 is available for testing

  
We have another HUGE IPFire release available for you. It comes with a large number of important changes for every user out there: a record number of package updates

 
Zeek 7 Launches with Major Upgrades and New Features

  
Zeek 7 passive open-source network traffic analyzer debuts with comprehensive updates in scripting, telemetry, & analyzer configurations

 
Use Lilypad to Rearrange or Hide Panel Icons in GNOME Shell

  
Well, Lilypad is a new GNOME Shell extension that does the same thing, just for GNOME Shell

 
Slackware-current has absorbed my multilib gcc and glibc packages

  
Ever since the birth of 64-bit Slackware in 2009, I have been maintaining a multilib repository

 
How is Linux Powering the AI Moment?

  
majority of AI developers use Linux

 
