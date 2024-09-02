Best Free and Open Source Software
-
Best Free and Open Source Software: August 2024 Updates - LinuxLinks
Here are the latest updates to our compilation of recommended software. It’s been another busy month.
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion. Open source software at its finest.
The updates are in accordance with our recent announcement regarding the ongoing plans underway to massively revamp the site.
One Tagger - cross-platform music tagger - LinuxLinks
One Tagger is a cross-platform music tagger with Beatport, Discogs, Musicbrainz, Spotify, Traxsource and many other platforms support.
There is a manual tag editor and quick tag editor which lets you use keyboard shortcuts.
This is free and open source software.