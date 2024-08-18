CachyOS August 2024 Release Adds Support for the COSMIC Desktop Environment

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 18, 2024



With this new ISO release, CachyOS now supports System76’s COSMIC Alpha desktop environment written in Rust. This can be installed on the distribution using the sudo pacman -S cosmic-session command in a Terminal app after installing CachyOS.

NVIDIA GPU users will be happy to learn that the new CachyOS release ships with the NVIDIA 560 Beta graphics driver, which defaults to the open GPU kernel modules. As such, CachyOS devs implemented hardware detection to automatically use the open GPU kernel modules if your NVIDIA GPU is supported.

Read on