Labwc 0.8 Wayland Compositor Released

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 18, 2024



Labwc, a Wayland compositor designed for minimalism and efficiency, has recently unveiled its 0.8 update, which primarily focuses on integrating the latest wlroots 0.18 backend.

For those unfamiliar, Labwc (Lab Wayland Compositor) is a wlroots-based window-stacking compositor for Wayland, inspired by Openbox. It emphasizes simplicity and efficiency in managing window stacking and decorations, adopting a “no-bling” approach and eschewing animations and other frills to focus on core functionalities.

In simple terms, if you’re looking for a feature-rich and visually impressive option, Hyprland is the way to go. On the other hand, Labwc focuses on being straightforward and easy to use, prioritizing minimalism and simplicity.