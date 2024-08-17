Best Free and Open Source Software
-
7 Top Free and Open Source Groovy Web Frameworks - LinuxLinks
A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.
Groovy is a powerful, optionally typed and dynamic language, with static-typing and static compilation capabilities, for the Java platform aimed at improving developer productivity thanks to a concise, familiar and easy to learn syntax.
The chart below captures our verdict. Only free and open source software is featured.
Paper Clip - edit PDF document metadata - LinuxLinks
Paper Clip is a simple utility which lets you edit PDF document metadata.
This is free and open source software.
Micronaut - full stack Java framework - LinuxLinks
Micronaut Framework aims to provide all the tools necessary to build JVM applications including:
Dependency Injection and Inversion of Control (IoC). Aspect Oriented Programming (AOP). Sensible Defaults and Auto-Configuration.
This is free and open source software.
VisioNomicon - leverages GPT-4o to rename image files - LinuxLinks
VisioNomicon is a powerful Python-based command-line utility tool designed to rename image files using the capabilities of GPT-4o.
Descriptive filenames are generated based on a user given template and the content of the image.
This is free and open source software.
Nerves - craft and deploy bulletproof embedded software - LinuxLinks
Nerves provides tooling and libraries for building small, self-contained software images using the rock-solid Erlang virtual machine hardware support of Linux, and development experience of Elixir for microprocessor-based embedded systems.
Nerves uses the Linux kernel to support a large variety of hardware.
This is free and open source software.