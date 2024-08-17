Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

ESP32-S3-Based WiCAN Pro: An OBD Scanner for Vehicle Diagnostics and Home Assistant Integration

Crowd Supply recently featured the WiCAN Pro, a diagnostic OBD scanner designed to support advanced automotive diagnostics. Built on the ESP32-S3 platform, it offers compatibility with all legislated OBD-II protocols, allowing it to interface with multiple CAN BUS protocols, including three standard CAN protocols and one Single Wire CAN.

Q670M-EM-A: ASUS Micro ATX Motherboard with LGA1700 Socket for 14th, 13th, and 12th Gen CPUs

The ASUS Q670M-EM-A is a Micro ATX motherboard equipped with an LGA1700 socket, making it compatible with Intel’s 14th, 13th, and 12th Gen Core processors, as well as Pentium and Celeron CPUs. Designed for diverse applications, it features dual RJ45 ports, four SATA ports, and extensive expansion options, catering to both standard and advanced computing needs.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Introduction to Free Software Applications for Android Phones

 

9to5Linux

Mesa 24.2 Open-Source Graphics Stack Defaults to New Shader Cache

Mesa 24.2 brings support for new Vulkan extensions for the RADV (Radeon Vulkan) graphics driver, including VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering_local_read, VK_EXT_legacy_vertex_attributes, VK_MESA_image_alignment_control, VK_KHR_maintenance7, and VK_EXT_shader_replicated_composites. RADV also received 10-bit support.

Tails 6.6 Improves Persistent Storage and Adds Support for Newer Hardware

Highlights of Tails 6.6 include improved support for newer hardware, such as graphics, Wi-Fi, etc., the ability to detect new types of errors when starting Tails for the first time from a USB stick and resizing the system partition fails, and an improved Additional Software app to prevent it from crashing when installing virtual packages.

news

Best Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 17, 2024

programming 

 
 





Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

  
deepin, the renowned Linux distribution from China

 
Another Party Next Week [original]

  
There has been a lot to celebrate this year

 
Valve Makes It Official: SteamOS Will Support The ASUS ROG Ally

  
Valve says it's making "steady progress" toward SteamOS for everyone

 
Windows 11 is losing in gaming performance

  
Linux outshines Windows 11 on Ryzen 9000 series CPUs

 
today's leftovers

  
Ubuntu, games, BSD, and more

 
Kubernetes v1.31 and More

  
Mostly new Kubernetes release

 
mesa 24.2.0

  
Eric Engestrom: The next bugfix release is due in two weeks, on August 28th.


  
 


 
Luckfox Pico Mini – A tiny Arm Linux camera board based on Rockchip RV1103 SoC with 64MB on-chip RAM

  
All Rockchip RV1103/RV1106 Pico boards from Luckfox run the same lightweight version of Linux with Busybox that boots from a microSD card or the SPI flash

 
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Copy2Pwn, and More

  
half a dozen new stories

 
Archinstall 2.8.2 Arch Linux Installer Speeds Up Mirror Loading and Download

  
Archinstall 2.8.2 has been released today as the latest version of the official menu-based installer for the Arch Linux distribution bringing some performance improvements and bug fixes.

 
ClamAV Antivirus 1.4 Ends 32-Bit Linux Support

  
ClamAV Antivirus 1.4 ends 32-bit Linux support, introduces ARM64 packages for Windows

 
Godot 4.3 Open-Source Game Engine Released, Here’s What’s New

  
Godot 4.3, a free and open-source game engine, introduces new node types

 
Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

  
ExTiX Deepin 24.8 has been launched (download here) as the latest version of the Linux distribution

 
Tiling Shell: A GNOME Extension to Add Superpowers to Ubuntu

  
A nifty GNOME extension to maximize productivity

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is featured

 
Introduction to Free Software Applications for Android Phones

  
This article introduces you to Free Software for Android Phones

 
A Fresh Perspective on Things

  
Can you believe it’s already been almost half a year since Plasma 6.0 came out

 
This week in KDE: System Settings modernization and Wayland color management

  
Many folks are on vacation right now, but KDE’s tireless contributors still worked hard to bring you a number of improvements anyway

 
I revisited the System76 Thelio, and it remains my all-time favorite desktop

  
I recently retired my old Thelio desktop and opted for the latest iteration of the same thing instead of getting something new

 
10 Linux keyboard shortcuts I depend on for maximum efficiency

  
Though not every keyboard shortcut is universal in Linux

 
Volunteers can’t be blockers

  
In open source projects, contributors often come and go without warning

 
Games: shapez 2, Vampire Survivors, and More

  
10 new stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Debian Celebrates 31 years!

  
As the expression goes, "Time flies when you are having fun", meaning you do not normally account for the passage of time when you are distracted and enjoying yourself

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Mesa 24.2 Open-Source Graphics Stack Defaults to New Shader Cache

  
The Mesa 24.2 open-source graphics stack for Linux-based operating systems has been officially released as the second major update in the Mesa 24.x series.

 
Applications and Free Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
NIST Releases First Post-Quantum Encryption Algorithms

  
Some new standard (Standards/Consortia picks)

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Programming related stories

 
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
hardware picks

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
mostly from the official site

 
PostgreSQL: Pigsty Supplementary APT/YUM Repository, Pgpool-II, and WAL-G

  
psql-related stories

 
Mozilla's Latest "AI" Puff (Meaningless Nonsense) and Weekly Rust Report

  
Some Mozilla picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now and mintCast

  
2 new episodes about BSD and Linux

 
Tails 6.6 Improves Persistent Storage and Adds Support for Newer Hardware

  
The Debian-based Tails amnesic incognito live system has been updated to version 6.6, a release that brings support for newer hardware, updated components, and bug fixes.

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security stories

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos

 
I Discovered This Tiny Feature in Ubuntu 24.04 and I Love it

  
A tad bit of improvement to my organized computing life.

 
Radxa ROCK E20C “Mini Network Titan” features 2.0 GHz Rockchip RK3528A SoC, dual GbE, metal case

  
Software-side, it’s also more versatile with support for Debian with XFCE, Flippy OpenWrt, and iStoreOS

 
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
half a dozen new stories/examples

 
Stellaris, Godot Engine, Dwarf Fortress, and More

  
7 latest games-related articles in GamingOnLinux

 
Debian 11 ’Bullseye’ Enters Long Term Support Phase

  
This shift comes exactly three years after its initial release

 
Robbins Changed His Mind, Funtoo Shifts to “Hobby Mode”

  
Last month, Daniel Robbins announced the cessation of Funtoo Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Mesos is built using the same principles as the Linux kernel, only at a different level of abstraction

 
Paying for development from the donations for the first time!

  
As mentioned in our previous blog post, thanks to your donations we do not only have enough to pay the server bills

 
Join us in saying goodbye to our beloved office on August 16!

  
The FSF is officially going remote, so come visit the FSF office one last time

 
Why I should be running Debian unstable right now

  
So a common theme on the Internet about Debian is so old

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Android Leftovers

  
X announces passkey logins for Android users, globally

 
10 things I always do after installing Linux - and why you should too

  
Before you dive too deep into your new distro, follow my to-do list of post-installation steps

 
Ubuntu 24.10 Will Include ‘Warty Warthog’ Easter Eggs

  
Ubuntu 24.10 is released in October and will mark the 20th anniversary of Ubuntu

 
New Release of EasyOS, GUADEC, and Openwashing

  
today's leftovers

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security stories galore

 
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Windows chaos, as usual

 
Open Hardware: FPGAs, Arduino, 3-D Printing, and More

  
hardware-oriented picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
coding related stories and tips

 
Fedora, Red Hat Linux, and Oracle Linux

  
Some RHEL stuff

 
Free/Libre Applications

  
Applications including releases and comparisons

 
today's howtos

  
last long batch of howtos for today

 
Openwashing by 'Linux' Foundation, No Connection to Linux, Absent and Proprietary Components

  
Openwashing as a service

 
Integrity and Security: E-mail, Encryption, and Passphrases/Passkeys

  
Some integrity-related stories

 
Windows TCO (Total Cost of Ownership)

  
more breaches, holes, and disasters

 
Immich 1.112 Brings Material Color Theming in the Mobile App

  
Immich 1.112, a self-hosted photo and video backup solution

 
Oreon: A Fresh AlmaLinux-Based Distro Designed for Desktop Users

  
Discover Oreon, a new AlmaLinux-based distro that caters to everyday computing needs and aims to bring Enterprise Linux to home users

 
Sparky 2024.08

  
This is an update of Sparky semi-rolling iso images of the Debian testing line

 
New Release: Tails 6.6

  
For more details, read our changelog

 
I Just Removed Ubuntu for Archcraft and my Linux PC Looks Awesome!

  
Switching away from Ubuntu, again, to try Archcraft. Here's what I think!

 
Proton VPN Browser Extensions Now Available to Free Plan Users

  
Proton, the company behind a suite of privacy-focused services

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.

 
Microsoft slammed for trying to trick business users into installing Edge browser

  
Microsoft is pushing Edge on more users

 
Your manager wants you to be productive ...

  
If you think I harbor disdain for mid-level management borglings, sycophants and their minions, you're absolutely right

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.5, Linux 6.6.46, and Linux 6.1.105

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.5 kernel

 
The 4 best closed-source email clients for Linux

  
If Linux is your OS, these closed-source email apps offer great features and user-friendly interfaces

 
10 Linux keyboard shortcuts I use every day

  
Linux users love to keep their hands on the keyboard

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Programming related stories

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS stories

 
today's howtos

  
only 4 for now

 
Games: Two Point Museum, Mudborne, Steam, and More

  
Latest 7 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, SparkFun, and More

  
Some hardware picks

 
Gentoo Linux drops IA-64 (Itanium) support

  
Gentoo drops it also

 
Remy Van Elst Explores OpenVMS Operating System

  
two new articles

 
Is Intel No Longer a Safe Place for Jews? New Lawsuit Details.

  
Intel reassigns Jewish employee, whose family home was hit by Hamas rockets, to new boss who praises Hamas attacks... then fires the Jew for complaining.

 
Linux Kernel: C, BPF, and More

  
latest from LWN outside paywall

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles