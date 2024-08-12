Security Leftovers
-
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Episode 441 – Is CWE useful?
Josh and Kurt talk about CWE. What is it, and why does it matter. We cover some history, some shortcomings, and some ideas on how CWE could be used to make security a lot better. We frame the future discussion around the OWASP top 10 list.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ AMD won't patch all chips affected by severe data theft vulnerability — Ryzen 3000, 2000, and 1000 will not get patched for 'Sinkclose'
AMD released patches to address the Sinkclose vulnerability, but not all chips are covered. The company also said 'No performance impact expected', which means that its likely still conducting final validation and testing of the patch and how it impacts the overall performance of the system.
-
Qubes OS Summit 2024: Tickets now available!
You can now get free tickets to attend this year’s Qubes OS Summit, which will be held from September 20 to 22 in Berlin, Germany. Tickets are available for both virtual and on-site attendance. Physical seating is limited, so on-site tickets will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. (However, please note that failing to attend after obtaining an on-site ticket may prevent you from obtaining other on-site tickets for future events, so please refrain from obtaining an on-site ticket unless you’re serious about joining us in person!)