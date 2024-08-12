You can now get free tickets to attend this year’s Qubes OS Summit, which will be held from September 20 to 22 in Berlin, Germany. Tickets are available for both virtual and on-site attendance. Physical seating is limited, so on-site tickets will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. (However, please note that failing to attend after obtaining an on-site ticket may prevent you from obtaining other on-site tickets for future events, so please refrain from obtaining an on-site ticket unless you’re serious about joining us in person!)