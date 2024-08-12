Donald Trump and Local Governments Hit by Microsoft/Windows TCO
The Trump Hack Could Extend Far Beyond a Hack-and-Leak
A pity for the Trump campaign that Cheung is a habitual liar, so we can’t trust anything he says, and Politico’s authentication appears to rely exclusively on word of mouth from those who have the documents, not digital authentication.
Still, it’s distinctly possible. The FBI certainly seems to believe the IRGC is trying to assassinate Trump.
The lessons I was going to propose in my draft post were the following: [...]
Donald Trump’s Campaign Says Its Emails Were Hacked
Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung blamed the hack on “foreign sources hostile to the United States.”
Trump Campaign Says It Was Hacked by Iranians, but Details Are Murky [Ed: Microsoft is at fault here, it should not be cited as the expert and saviour (like NY Times tries to)]
Donald J. Trump says his campaign was hacked by the Iranians, but obtained publicly available data.
Trump campaign allegedly hacked as Abusive Monopolist Microsoft details Iranian targeting [Ed: Grotesque reversal of narratives, wherein the culprit is framed as guru]
Local gov’ts in Texas, Florida hit with ransomware as cyber leaders question best path forward
The city — which is home to nearly 160,000 people — said that the attack was conducted by the BlackSuit ransomware gang. The group was spotlighted by the FBI and other agencies this week because it is a rebrand of another gang of hackers that previously shut down the city of Dallas last year. The group has demanded more than $500 million in ransoms since 2022.