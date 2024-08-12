today's howtos
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Enable DNS over HTTPS Security on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will help you enable a security on Firefox web browser on your Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" to prevent your web browsing from being eavesdropped or blocked or redirected by anyone else. This is called "DNS over HTTPS" or shortened "DoH". More importantly, you can also easily block adult websites so it will be safer for your children and family to use your Ubuntu computer. Now let's start it out!
CSS Tricks ☛ CSS Chronicles XLII | CSS-Tricks
Remember these? Chris would write a post now and then to chronicle things happening around the ol’ CSS-Tricks site. It’s only been 969 days since the last one, give or take. Just think: back then we were poking at writing CSS in JavaScript and juuuuuuust starting to get excited about a set of proposed new color features that are mostly implemented today. We’re nesting CSS rules now. Container queries became an actual thing.
CSS was going gosh-darned hog wild. Probably not the “best” time for a site about CSS to take a break, eh?
That’s why I thought I’d dust off the chronicles. It’s been a hot minute and a lot is happening around CSS-Tricks today.
University of Toronto ☛ ZFS properties sometimes change their default values over time
For an assortment of reasons, we don't want ZFS to do compression on most of the filesystems on our fileservers. Some of these reasons are practical technical ones and some of them have to do with our particular local non-technical ('political') decisions around disk space allocation. Traditionally we've done this by the simple mechanism of not specifically enabling compression, because the default was off. Recently I discovered, more or less by coincidence, that OpenZFS had changed the default for ZFS compression from off to on between the version in Ubuntu 22.04 ('v2.1.5' plus Ubuntu changes) and the version in Ubuntu 24.04 ('v2.2.2' plus Ubuntu changes).
Bèr Kessels ☛ Ignore Rust's target build directories in Deja-Dup
I use Deja-Dup, to backup my Ubuntu machines. And just like shimo describes in this blog post, I too want to avoid backing up gigabytes of node_module directories1.
But I also want to avoid backup up gigabytes of target directories from building Rust projects with Cargo. I have accumulated some 50+ Rust codebases scattered throughout my project directories. Their combined target directories take up about 9GB at time of writing. And all of that is reproducible, cache-like data. It doesn’t need to be backed up.
Medevel ☛ Setting Up DokuWiki on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS: A Quick Installation Guide and Feature Rundown
What is DokuWiki?
DokuWiki is a popular, open-source wiki software designed for creating documentation, knowledge bases, and collaborative content. Unlike many other wiki systems, DokuWiki does not require a database, which makes it easy to set up and maintain.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenShot Video Editor on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenShot Video Editor on AlmaLinux 9. OpenShot Video Editor is a powerful, free, and open-source video editing software that enables users to create stunning videos, films, and animations with its user-friendly interface and rich feature set.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Inkscape on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Inkscape on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Inkscape is a versatile vector graphics editor that runs on GNU/Linux, Windows, and macOS. It offers a wide range of features for creating both artistic and technical illustrations, such as cartoons, clip art, logos, typography, diagramming, and flowcharting.
ID Root ☛ How To Install KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 22. KDE Plasma is a versatile and highly customizable desktop environment known for its modern appearance, extensive configuration options, and seamless integration with various GNU/Linux distributions.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GitLab on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GitLab on Linux Mint 22. GitLab is a powerful web-based DevOps platform that has revolutionized the way teams collaborate and manage projects.
Net2 ☛ How to Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office on Ubuntu 22.04 [Ed: Easier and safer to install LibreOffice and start using open standards]
Are you tired of having to use different software just because you prefer using Ubuntu instead of Windows? Look no further, ’cause you can now have the best of both worlds!
Medevel ☛ Tutorial: How to Install Webmin on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Webmin is a powerful, web-based interface for system administration for Unix-like systems, including Ubuntu.
It allows you to manage your server from a web browser, eliminating the need for command-line operations for routine tasks. In this tutorial, I'll guide you through the steps to install Webmin on Ubuntu.
How to Check if VMware Tools Are Installed in Linux?
As we know, VMware Tools is a utility suite offered by VMware to install in a Guest operating system running on VMware Workstation Pro or VMware Player.
How to install VMware tools in Kali GNU/Linux – A step by step
VMware Tools is a bundle of utilities that enhances the performance and compatibility of the Guest operating system (virtual machines) running on VMplayer or VMware Workstation Pro.