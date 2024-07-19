Programming/Development Leftovers
Mozilla
Firefox Nightly: 100% WebDriver BiDi and 101% more! – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 164
The Register UK ☛ Thunderbird 128 is out with revamped 'Nebula' UI
Thunderbird 128 is now available on Windows, macOS and Linux. It's based on the latest Mozilla Firefox, a release we covered last week. This is the latest extended support release of Firefox, meaning that version 128 will receive security updated for approximately a year – which in turn means that Thunderbird will too.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
GSoC 2024: Midterm Updates For MankalaEngine
Design Considerations
One of the main focuses while designing this engine was flexibility, to ensure the library is usable for a wide variety of Mancala variants. While certain abstractions are necessary to achieve this goal, it’s also important not to overly abstract the library.
Rust
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 556
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
