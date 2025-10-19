GNU/Linux Leftovers

Problem statement

If A was installed by a chain initiated by Recommends (say X Rec Y, Y Depends A), the solver sometimes preferred removing A (and anything depending on it until it got).

[...]

I have a fix pending to introduce eager Recommends which fixes the practical case, but this is still not sound.

In fact we can show that the solver produces the wrong result for small minimal test cases, as well as the right result for some others without the fix (hooray?).

Ensuring sound removals is more complex, and first of all it begs the question: When is a removal sound? This, of course, is on us to define.

[...]

This indicates that we should only allow removing A if the conflicts could not be solved by upgrading it.

The other case to explore is package removals. If B is removed, A should be removed as well; however it there is another package X that Provides: B (= 1) and it is marked for install, A should not be removed. That said, the solver is not allowed to install X to satisfy the depends B (= 1) - only to satisfy other dependencies [we do not want to get into endless loops where we switch between alternatives to keep reverse dependencies installed].