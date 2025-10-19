NebiOS is an Ubuntu-based Distro With a Brand New DE Written for Wayland from Ground Up

news

The Linux ecosystem thrives on diversity. While major distributions like Ubuntu, Fedora, and openSUSE are known names, there is a sizeable collection of independently developed projects that offer something novel.

Every so often, a one-person endeavor emerges that catches our attention. Not because it's competing with the big-name distros, but because it offers something genuinely different.

That brings us to NebiOS, a Linux distribution from Turkey that has been in development since 2023. It's been quietly building toward its next major release.

In this first look, I am exploring what makes this independently developed project stand out.