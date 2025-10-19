Node.js 25 Released with V8 14.1, New Permissions

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 19, 2025



Node.js 25, a popular open-source JavaScript runtime for building server apps, is officially out, with a main highlight being the upgrade of the V8 JavaScript engine to version 14.1, bringing noticeable speed improvements to JSON.stringify() and adding built-in base64 and hex conversion support for Uint8Array.

On top of that, in this release, the permission model expands with the new --allow-net flag, giving developers more precise control over what network resources an application can access.

At the same time, Web Storage—previously experimental—is now enabled by default, aligning Node.js more closely with standard browser APIs. The global ErrorEvent object is also now available out of the box, improving compatibility with modern JavaScript practices across different environments.