news
KDE: Skrooge, KDE Gardening, and Pixel Perfection (Qml)
-
Skrooge 25.10.0 released
The Skrooge Team announces the release 25.10.0 version of its popular Personal Finances Manager based on KDE Frameworks.
-
KDE Gardening 2025
The KDE community created in the last decades a lot of interesting projects.
Unfortunately, not all projects survive the test of time, be it because the developers leave or technology moves on and stuff gets less relevant.
The same happens for our communication channels or web sites. 20 years ago, mailing lists and IRC were still kind of common place, today more people hang around on stuff like discuss.kde.org or in our Matrix channels.
-
Pixel perfection
Sometimes an application can look kinda wrong due to very small details, few pixels can make or ruin the first impact. And since today a lot of monitors, especially laptop ones have to use fractional scaling, making things look sharp and pixel perfect is even harder.
Here is System Settings, on a screen scaled at 175%: [...]