Top selfhosted Docker Apps on Unraid Server Homelab
95 top selfhosted docker apps and best docker containers for Unraid. Complete home server application stack guide covering media automation, system monitoring, document management, and comprehensive digital infrastructure.
-
DebugPoint ☛ Upgrade to Fedora 42 from Fedora 41 Workstation (GUI and CLI)
Here are the steps you need to upgrade your Fedora 41 workstation edition to Fedora 42. Fedora 42 is officially available for download and the upgrade channels are now available. This release brings the latest and greatest GNOME 48 desktop for workstation editions, refinements to KDE Plasma desktop, new Cosmic Spin and more.
-
Paweł Grzybek ☛ The CSS Reset, again
There is a lot of chatter about CSS resets in the web sphere recently. For the first time in years, I recently looked into the stylesheet of this very website and decided to modernise a few bits. As part of this, I looked into some resets carefully crafted by others, and wanted to share my thoughts, things I liked, and popular snippets that I’m going to stay away from.
-
Martijn Braam ☛ Using a Blackmagic Design camera as wildlife camera
It's also a bit wasteful to get a new device to capture video when I already have several of those that produce way better quality, they just lack the features for it. For this specifically I want to use the Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4k, or bmpcc4k for short because that's a ridiculous name.
With recent firmware updates this camera has gained a few interesting features for doing this, the first one is that it has an USB webcam mode and the second is the REST api for controlling the camera.
-
Dan Q ☛ Best Viewed at: Your Resolution!
Folks who were ahead of the curve on what we’d now call “responsive design” would sometimes proudly show off that you could use any resolution, in the same way as they’d proudly state that you could use any browser!
-
Dorothy Kabarozi: Deploying a Simple HTML Project on Linode Using Nginx
Deploying a Simple HTML Project on Linode Using Nginx: My Journey and Lessons Learned
Deploying web projects can seem intimidating at first, especially when working with a remote server like Linode. Recently, I decided to deploy a simple HTML project (
index.html) on a Linode server using Nginx. Here’s a detailed account of the steps I took, the challenges I faced, and the solutions I applied.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wireshark on Fedora 42
Wireshark stands as one of the most powerful and widely-used network protocol analyzers available today. This open-source tool enables network administrators, security professionals, and developers to capture and analyze network traffic in real-time, providing invaluable insights into network behavior, security vulnerabilities, and performance issues.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Lollypop Music Player on Linux Mint 22
Music enthusiasts running Linux Mint 22 have numerous options for managing their audio collections, but few applications combine elegance, functionality, and modern design like Lollypop Music Player. This comprehensive guide walks through multiple installation methods, configuration steps, and optimization techniques to help you get the most out of this powerful GNOME-based music application.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PeaZip on Fedora 42
Managing compressed files efficiently is crucial for system administrators, developers, and everyday GNU/Linux users. PeaZip stands out as one of the most versatile archive managers available for Fedora 42, offering extensive format support, robust security features, and multiple installation methods.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PlayOnLinux on Debian 13
Running backdoored Windows applications on GNU/Linux has never been easier. PlayOnLinux provides a user-friendly solution for Debian 13 users who need access to backdoored Windows software without dual-booting or using virtual machines. This comprehensive guide walks through multiple installation methods, configuration steps, and troubleshooting techniques to get PlayOnLinux running smoothly on your Debian 13 Trixie system.
-