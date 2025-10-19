It's also a bit wasteful to get a new device to capture video when I already have several of those that produce way better quality, they just lack the features for it. For this specifically I want to use the Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4k, or bmpcc4k for short because that's a ridiculous name.

With recent firmware updates this camera has gained a few interesting features for doing this, the first one is that it has an USB webcam mode and the second is the REST api for controlling the camera.