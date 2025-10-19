news
Programming Leftovers
-
Linuxiac ☛ Forgejo 13.0 Released with Content Moderation and Global 2FA Enforcement
The Forgejo team has announced the release of Forgejo 13.0, the latest version of the self-hosted Git forge software, introducing security improvements, new moderation tools, and enhanced usability across the platform.
-
Michael Kohl ☛ Introduction to OCaml Extension Points
The OCaml language offers a distinct approach to compile-time code generation in the form of extension points and AST rewriters, which we’ll explore in this article.
-
Arjen Wiersma ☛ Your Own Cloud
Once everything turns out to be working nicely for a little while I will also migrate over my blog and then start shutting down my Github and Gitlab accounts. For me that is an enormous moment, I have had these accounts for many years, my Github dates back to 2008.
-
Francesco Mazzoli ☛ Hidden benefits of undefined behavior
So far so good, a classic C footgun – we’ve all been there.
However code using this function was running, and working, which was more surprising. Take a moment to consider why before revealing the solution.
-
Ryelang ☛ When if is just a function
In Python, when you write if x > 5: print("big"), you’re using special syntax baked into the language. You can’t change how if works. You can’t compose it, pipe it, or partially apply it. You can’t pass if as an argument to another function.
But what if you could? What if if, for, while and even fn and var were just regular functions?
In languages like REBOL, Red and Rye they are.
-
Rlang ☛ D3po 1.0.0 is here!
If this post is useful to you I kindly ask a minimal donation on Buy Me a Coffee. It shall be used to continue my Open Source efforts.