In Python, when you write if x > 5: print("big"), you’re using special syntax baked into the language. You can’t change how if works. You can’t compose it, pipe it, or partially apply it. You can’t pass if as an argument to another function.

But what if you could? What if if, for, while and even fn and var were just regular functions?

In languages like REBOL, Red and Rye they are.