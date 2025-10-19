Do you waddle the waddle?

Tux Machines Never Deletes Factual Pages

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 19, 2025,

updated Oct 19, 2025



A week from now marks exactly 1.5 years since someone sued Tux Machines for merely writing about abuse. We soon hit back [1, 2] because, like Manchester City, one must fight til the end.

Tux Machines is the victim here. Tux Machines did nothing wrong.

It's quite revealing really; if Tux Machines is really so effective at GNU/Linux advocacy that some American Microsofters are willing to spend close to a million dollars on lawyers, then the site is important and that's why we continue to improve it. Perhaps we'll re-add a search feature once the LLM bubble pops (LLM bots are a nuisance for any on-demand pages). █