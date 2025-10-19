Radxa has introduced the Orion O6N, a Nano ITX single board computer designed as a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the earlier Orion O6. Both models share the same Cix P1 SoC and overall platform architecture, but the O6N adopts a more compact 120 x 120 mm form factor compared to the 170 x 170 mm Mini ITX layout of the original board.

Coming almost four months after digiKam 8.7, the digiKam 8.8 release introduces a new feature that lets users import or export tag hierarchies to and from text files, support for focus point visualization for FujiFilm and Olympus/OM Systems cameras in the Preview module, and support for automatically using monitor color profiles on Wayland.

Highlights of PeaZip 10.7 include a new image viewer component (File manager > View images) that lets users view images and preview images inside archives, supporting features like zoom, immersive mode, rename, delete, and basic navigation, along with support for displaying image thumbnails in the file manager on all platforms.