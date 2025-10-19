Best Free and Open Source Software

Linters are useful tools for maintaining code quality and consistency in your OpenAPI projects. They analyze code for potential issues, enforce coding standards, and help catch errors before they are pushed into production. Linters are not necessarily a quick fix, can be a distraction, and it’s not inconceivable that they may not be helpful with old, large code bases.

OpenAPI is an industry standard to describe HTTP APIs. When using OpenAPI in your project, you can leverage other tools to help you generate documentation, code, tests, mock results, or even deploy your API. This article picks some useful tools to help you validate OpenAPI in your project.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.