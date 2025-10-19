Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Radxa Orion O6N Brings Cix P1 Performance to a Smaller Nano ITX Form Factor

Radxa has introduced the Orion O6N, a Nano ITX single board computer designed as a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the earlier Orion O6. Both models share the same Cix P1 SoC and overall platform architecture, but the O6N adopts a more compact 120 x 120 mm form factor compared to the 170 x 170 mm Mini ITX layout of the original board.

9to5Linux

digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland

Coming almost four months after digiKam 8.7, the digiKam 8.8 release introduces a new feature that lets users import or export tag hierarchies to and from text files, support for focus point visualization for FujiFilm and Olympus/OM Systems cameras in the Preview module, and support for automatically using monitor color profiles on Wayland.

PeaZip 10.7 Open-Source Archive Manager Introduces an Image Viewer

Highlights of PeaZip 10.7 include a new image viewer component (File manager > View images) that lets users view images and preview images inside archives, supporting features like zoom, immersive mode, rename, delete, and basic navigation, along with support for displaying image thumbnails in the file manager on all platforms.

Calibre 8.13 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves Library Export on Linux

Calibre 8.13 is a small update that only improves library export on Linux distros that mount /tmp in RAM by no longer using the /tmp directory when dealing with a large Full-Text Search (FTS) database, and improves virtual libraries by allowing users to define their search expressions more comfortably in a multi-line edit box.

Alacritty 0.16 Terminal Emulator Released with Unicode 17 Support

  
Desktop/Laptop: Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS Beta (System76), GNU/Linux Considerations, and "Windows 10 Refugees Flock to GNU/Linux"

  
GNU Web Site Down Due to Heavy Demand or More DDoS by LLM Bots [original]

  
digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland

  
GIMP 3.0.6 Is Now Available for Download with Improved Photoshop Brush Support

  
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.5 is nigh and KDE is 29 years old; help us celebrate!

  
PeaZip 10.7 File Archiver Adds Image Thumbnails on Linux

  
Tux Machines Never Deletes Factual Pages [original]

  
Firefox 144 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

  
Mozilla has published today the final builds of the Firefox 144 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on October 14th, 2025.


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Node.js 25 Released with V8 14.1, New Permissions

  
NebiOS is an Ubuntu-based Distro With a Brand New DE Written for Wayland from Ground Up

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
OK153-S: New single-board computer with Linux features both ARM and RISC-V processors

  
The OK153-S is a new single-board computer that uses two different processor architectures and allows the connection of external sensors and actuators. A variety of ports are also available.

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: RP2350, Raspberry Pi Pico, and More

  
BSD and Linux Kernel: ZFS, ZPool, and fsync()

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Games: Pips, Proton Experimental, Steam, and More

  
KDE: Skrooge, KDE Gardening, and Pixel Perfection (Qml)

  
today's howtos

  
Barry Kauler on Distro Development

  
A Satirical Guide to Surviving the Subscription Economy

  
Today in Techrights

  
Instructionals/Technical Articles and Moving Away From Proprietary Traps

  
Bash Scripting; Terminal vs. Command Line vs. Shell vs. Console

  
Valnet Pieces About Proxmox Management for Personal Use (Mistakes, Backups, and More

  
Moving to Free Software and Self-Hosting of Data

  
Thunderbird, HackerBox, Internet Archive, and More

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Servers: Kubernetes, Docker, and Talos Linux

  
Security Leftovers

  
OpenSUSE Leftovers and Outlines

  
GNOME: A GNOME Foundation Update, This Week in GNOME, and Sam Thursfield's Status Update

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Fedora Picks, Updates

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Databases: PostgreSQL and duckdb

  
today's howtos

  
Running GNU/Linux Applications in Windows and Vice Versa

  
Android Leftovers

  
Immich 2.1 Released with Better Slideshow Shuffle, New Notifications

  
Wine 10.17 Released with Default EGL Renderer and Updated Mono Engine

  
iodéOS – Android operating system free from Google trackers

  
Calibre 8.13 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves Library Export on Linux

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Zorin OS 18 Downloads Skyrocket in the Last 48 Hours

  
Dracut in Ubuntu 25.10: What it is and Why it Matters (or Doesn’t)

  
LineageOS – Android-based operating system

  
Aeon Desktop – Linux distribution

  
KDE Gardening 2025

  
BSDs and GNU/Linux: Common Missions [original]

  
BSDs and GNU/Linux: Learn One, Master the Other [original]

  
BSDs and GNU/Linux: Not a Licensing Conflict [original]

  
BSD: FreeBSD and OpenBSD Updates

  
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Capcom Horror Bundle, Kaiju Cleaner Simulator, and More

  
Waddle the Waddle [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
Zorin OS 18 is here – This is an excellent Linux distro to leave Windows 10 behind

  
If you regret not living through the floppy disk era why not try this 3D printed Linux project that uses the cartridges to launch games

  
Mozilla Thunderbird 144 Updates the Flatpak Runtime to Freedesktop SDK 24.08

  
The Mozilla Thunderbird 144 open-source email, news, chat, and calendar client has been released today as part of the Mozilla Firefox 144 web browser release, bringing various changes and plenty of bug fixes.

 
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and Fairphone

  
PostgreSQL Databases: pgAdmin 4 v9.9 and pg_qualstats 2.1.3 Released

  
today's howtos

  
Intel's Upcoming GPUs on Linux

  
Almost 2026, a "Year of GNU/Linux" [original]

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now,  David A. Wheeler at 'What’s in the SOSS?'

  
Licensing, Free Software, and Standards

  
Web Browsers and Feed Reader

  
FSF announces Librephone project

  
Games: Steamdeck, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, and More

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Happy Birthday to KDE

  
Bird Rescue [original]

  
Games: Black Myth: Wukong, Croc Legend of the Gobbos, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
ClamAV 1.5 Antivirus Brings FIPS-Mode Signature Verification Support

  
GNOME 49.1 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

  
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 49.1 as the first point release to the latest GNOME 49 “Brescia” desktop environment series with various bug fixes and improvements.

 
ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.1 Introduces Powerful PDF Redaction, New Annotations

  
ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.1 delivers 4× faster spreadsheet formulas and advanced tools for PDF redaction and editing

 
Why an immutable distro is the perfect starting point for new Linux users

  
Linux has a bit of a reputation associated with it, and depending on your computer background

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Radxa Orion O6N Brings Cix P1 Performance to a Smaller Nano ITX Form Factor

  
Tux Machines Chronological Index Now Fully Operational [original]

  
Following the Now-Enhanced Tux Machines [original]

  
Gnoppix KDE 25.10 Launches with Debian Trixie Base

  
More Nature, Less Tech [original]

  
Raspberry Pi OS, LMDE, Peppermint OS join the Debian 13 club

  
T2 25.10 "Never Obsolete"

  
PuppEX Noble64 (Puppy Linux) – compatible with Ubuntu 24.04 – with NVIDIA’s proprietary driver 58.82.09 and kernel 6.16.9-exton ::: Build 251008

  
Red Hat: AlmaLinux Beta and Red Hat's Latest Slopfest

  
Asmi Linux – Ubuntu-based distribution

  
Interest in GNU/Linux as Desktop/Laptop Platform Has Grown [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
NordVPN Outsources Code to Microsoft (Proprietary)

  
Open Source, Not Vendor Lock-in: Why India Must Stand by FOSS

  
The recent news in The Hindu that government email systems have migrated from open -source, government- hosted platforms to the proprietary Zoho Mail has reignited an important debate about software freedom and digital sovereignty in India