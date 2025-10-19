In the second hall, there were many booths and not just the ones that were indie or hardware related. There were also middleware companies and many other services, such as vendors proposing Hey Hi (AI) models to speed up asset creation and more stuff in that field. As I was walking around, what caught my attention very quickly was the Alibaba Cloud booth. Everyone knows the company that is behind AliExpress, but maybe some of you are not aware that they also are an Hey Hi (AI) model powerhouse, with very effective teams developing models under the Qwen and Wan brand names. Those are very advanced models and they also happen to be frequently released as open weights, so that you can run them on your own hardware if you have what it takes. I had a conversation with one of the employees at the booth who could tell me a bit more about what’s happening in more details. Let me just preface this by saying that is all hearsay and that I have no proof of everything I have heard. But at the same time, the person I talked to seemed to speak honestly so I don’t think the following was just some of exagerated bullshit.