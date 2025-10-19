Calibre 8.13 is a small update that only improves library export on Linux distros that mount /tmp in RAM by no longer using the /tmp directory when dealing with a large Full-Text Search (FTS) database, and improves virtual libraries by allowing users to define their search expressions more comfortably in a multi-line edit box.

Highlights of PeaZip 10.7 include a new image viewer component (File manager > View images) that lets users view images and preview images inside archives, supporting features like zoom, immersive mode, rename, delete, and basic navigation, along with support for displaying image thumbnails in the file manager on all platforms.

Coming almost four months after digiKam 8.7, the digiKam 8.8 release introduces a new feature that lets users import or export tag hierarchies to and from text files, support for focus point visualization for FujiFilm and Olympus/OM Systems cameras in the Preview module, and support for automatically using monitor color profiles on Wayland.

Radxa has introduced the Orion O6N, a Nano ITX single board computer designed as a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the earlier Orion O6. Both models share the same Cix P1 SoC and overall platform architecture, but the O6N adopts a more compact 120 x 120 mm form factor compared to the 170 x 170 mm Mini ITX layout of the original board.

GNU Web Site Down Due to Heavy Demand or More DDoS by LLM Bots

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 19, 2025,

updated Oct 19, 2025



GNU.org is basically not accessible. It was either unreachable or extremely slow in recent days (end of Vista 10, a critical time and an opportunity to convince people), one can assume due to LLM bots.

"I followed the link in the transcript's excerpt here," one person told us, "but found no information as to what the FSF actually recommends or even what the choices are these days. Perhaps the possible choices could be the topic of a [new] post some time."

Here's a Wayback Machine copy of that page. Too slow? That too is barely reachable at the moment, so we reproduce a recent version below. █

GNU/Linux Distros

Free distributions (or “distros”) of the GNU/Linux system only include and only propose free software. They reject nonfree applications, nonfree programming platforms, nonfree drivers, nonfree firmware “blobs,” and any other nonfree software and documentation. If they discover that by mistake some had been included, they remove it.

Free GNU/Linux Distros

We recommend that you use a free GNU/Linux system distribution, one that does not include proprietary software at all. That way you can be sure that you are not installing any nonfree programs. Here is our list of such distros:

Free GNU/Linux distributions.

All of these existing distros could use more development help. Thus, if you want to make an effective contribution to free GNU/Linux distributions, we suggest that you join the development of an existing free distro rather that starting a new free distro.

Free Non-GNU Distros

These system distributions are free but quite different from GNU. Using them is not similar to using GNU/Linux. However, they satisfy the same ethical criteria that we apply to GNU/Linux distros.

Free Non-GNU distributions.

All of these existing distros could use more development help. Thus, if you want to make an effective contribution in this area, we suggest that you join the development of an existing free distro rather that starting a new free distro.

Free Distro Guidelines

Here is the list of problems that can prevent a distro from being considered entirely free:

Guidelines for free system distributions.

Common Distros

Many common and well-known GNU/Linux software distributions don't meet our guidelines. You can read about their problems here:

Why we can't endorse many well-known GNU/Linux distros.

We appeal to the developers of these distros to remove the nonfree parts and thus make them entirely free software.

Optionally Free Is Not Enough

Some GNU/Linux distributions allow the user the option of installing only free software. You can read:

Why optionally free is not enough.

Why Is This Important?

When a GNU/Linux distro includes nonfree software, it causes two kinds of problems:

If you install it, you may install and use nonfree software.

It gives people the wrong idea of what the goal is.

The first problem is a direct problem: it affects users of the distro, if they install the nonfree software. However, the second problem is the more important one, because it affects the community as a whole.

The developers of nonfree distros don't say, “We apologize for the presence of nonfree components in our distribution. We don't know what possessed us to include them. We hope that next release we will keep our minds on freedom.” If they did, they would have less of a bad influence.

Instead, they generally present the nonfree software in their systems as a positive feature; they say that their goal is “the best possible user experience,” or something like that, rather than freedom. In other words, they lead people to place convenience above freedom—working directly against our campaign to make freedom the primary goal.

The fact that these distros don't deliver freedom is why we don't endorse them. That they teach people not to value freedom is why we are strongly concerned about this issue.

Copyright © 2009, 2012, 2015, 2022 Free Software Foundation, Inc.

This page is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.