Alacritty 0.16 Terminal Emulator Released with Unicode 17 Support

Eight months after the previous 0.15 release, Alacritty, a widely adopted and highly efficient cross-platform GPU-accelerated terminal emulator, has just unveiled its latest update—version 0.16.

One of the most noticeable changes in the new version is the addition of Unicode 17 support, expanding character coverage to include the latest symbols and scripts. The release also refines Vi mode with new motions like *, #, {, and }, plus a new Y keybind for yanking text to the end of a line — something frequent Vi users will appreciate.