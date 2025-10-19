news
Open Hardware/Modding: RP2350, Raspberry Pi Pico, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ RP2350 Tiny and Tiny XL boards clone Solder Party’s RP2350 stamp layouts at nearly half the price
While searching Aliexpress, I stumbled upon the RP2350 Tiny and Tiny XL, both of which are RP2350-based low-cost stamp-size development boards that look exactly like the Solder Party’s “RP2350 Stamp” modules, but are available at nearly half the price. Both modules feature the Raspberry Pi RP2350 dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 microcontroller and an integrated LiPo charging circuitry. The RP2350 Tiny offers 30x GPIOs, while the larger RP2350 Tiny XL breaks out 48x GPIOs, adds PSRAM, and includes SWD/UART JST connectors.
-
CNX Software ☛ MIPI SoundWire I3S (SWI3S) targets high-bandwidth, low-latency audio applications
The MIPI Alliance has recently released the SoundWire I3S (MIPI SWI3S v1.0) specification for high-bandwidth, low-latency audio applications which unify control and data over a single, power-efficient interface. SWI3S builds upon the two-pin, multi-drop architecture of MIPI SoundWire released in 2014, and offers higher bandwidth, low power consumption, much better noise immunity, and support for scalable multi-device topologies to meet the increasing requirements of embedded audio systems. MIPI SWI3S v1.0 supports data rates up to 76 Mbps against 24 Mbps for the earlier SLIMbus and SoundWire audio interfaces, and improves noise immunity by operating in “forwarded clock” or “differential low voltage signaling”.
-
Hackaday ☛ Bit-banged 100 MBit/s Ethernet Transmission On Raspberry Pi Pico
The Raspberry Pi Pico is a very capable board, but it’s still a surprise to see bit-banged 100 MBit/s Fast Ethernet implemented on one. [Steve]’s Pico-100BASE-TX library allows an RP2040 (or RP2350) microcontroller to stream data at roughly 11 Mbyte/s, enough to implement 100 MBit/s Fast Ethernet transmission.