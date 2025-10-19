Open Hardware/Modding: RP2350, Raspberry Pi Pico, and More

The MIPI Alliance has recently released the SoundWire I3S (MIPI SWI3S v1.0) specification for high-bandwidth, low-latency audio applications which unify control and data over a single, power-efficient interface. SWI3S builds upon the two-pin, multi-drop architecture of MIPI SoundWire released in 2014, and offers higher bandwidth, low power consumption, much better noise immunity, and support for scalable multi-device topologies to meet the increasing requirements of embedded audio systems. MIPI SWI3S v1.0 supports data rates up to 76 Mbps against 24 Mbps for the earlier SLIMbus and SoundWire audio interfaces, and improves noise immunity by operating in “forwarded clock” or “differential low voltage signaling”.