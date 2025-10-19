Calibre 8.13 is a small update that only improves library export on Linux distros that mount /tmp in RAM by no longer using the /tmp directory when dealing with a large Full-Text Search (FTS) database, and improves virtual libraries by allowing users to define their search expressions more comfortably in a multi-line edit box.

Highlights of PeaZip 10.7 include a new image viewer component (File manager > View images) that lets users view images and preview images inside archives, supporting features like zoom, immersive mode, rename, delete, and basic navigation, along with support for displaying image thumbnails in the file manager on all platforms.

Coming almost four months after digiKam 8.7, the digiKam 8.8 release introduces a new feature that lets users import or export tag hierarchies to and from text files, support for focus point visualization for FujiFilm and Olympus/OM Systems cameras in the Preview module, and support for automatically using monitor color profiles on Wayland.

Radxa has introduced the Orion O6N, a Nano ITX single board computer designed as a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the earlier Orion O6. Both models share the same Cix P1 SoC and overall platform architecture, but the O6N adopts a more compact 120 x 120 mm form factor compared to the 170 x 170 mm Mini ITX layout of the original board.

news

OK153-S: New single-board computer with Linux features both ARM and RISC-V processors

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 19, 2025



The OK153-S is a new single-board computer that uses two different processor architectures and allows the connection of external sensors and actuators. A variety of ports are also available.

The OK153-S is a new single-board computer based on the FET153-S SOM. The FET153-S is essentially placed on a carrier board, which allows the FET153-S to be used like a Raspberry Pi, as the connections are designed in a more or less conventional form. The SoC installed is the Allwinner T153, which features a computing chip with two different architectures, combining four ARM Cortex-A7 cores with a RISC-V E907 chip. According to Forlinx, this makes the OK153-S suitable for both powerful data processing and applications with high real-time performance requirements.

