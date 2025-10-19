news
OK153-S: New single-board computer with Linux features both ARM and RISC-V processors
The OK153-S is a new single-board computer that uses two different processor architectures and allows the connection of external sensors and actuators. A variety of ports are also available.
The OK153-S is a new single-board computer based on the FET153-S SOM. The FET153-S is essentially placed on a carrier board, which allows the FET153-S to be used like a Raspberry Pi, as the connections are designed in a more or less conventional form. The SoC installed is the Allwinner T153, which features a computing chip with two different architectures, combining four ARM Cortex-A7 cores with a RISC-V E907 chip. According to Forlinx, this makes the OK153-S suitable for both powerful data processing and applications with high real-time performance requirements.