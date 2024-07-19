Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Cory Dransfeldt ☛ It turns out a CMS can be pretty awesome
I moved pages with numerous common elements, generating blocks for the common elements, adding a sortable view within pages, recreating them and then feeding them into a reusable template in Eleventy that generates the pages. The template looks like this:
Terence Eden ☛ Named Alternates for WordPress
I was a bit annoyed with this so, rather than letting my frustrations eat away at my soul until I became a bitter and withered husk of a man, I raised the issue with WordPress. It is a fairly simple change - although it does have some translation and localisation implications.
And, I am delighted to say, the suggestion was accepted and is now be available in WordPress 6.6!
Medevel ☛ Reasons Healthcare Services Often Do Not Adapt to Open-Source Technologies and Software
Open-source software offers significant benefits, including cost savings, flexibility, and community-driven innovation, making it an attractive option for healthcare services.
Hackaday ☛ Using OpenCV To Catch A Hungry Thief
[Scott] has a neat little closet in his carport that acts as a shelter and rest area for their outdoor cat, Rory. She has a bed and food and water, so when she’s outside on an adventure she has a place to eat and drink and nap in case her humans aren’t available to let her back in. However, [Scott] recently noticed that they seemed to be going through a lot of food, and they couldn’t figure out where it was going. Kitty wasn’t growing a potbelly, so something else was eating the food.
Ubuntu ☛ Let’s meet at AI4 and talk about open source and AI tooling [Ed: Hey hi hype]
Open Source takes center stage at United Nations
There’s a buzz just writing that dateline. A nervous frisson rippled through the two days of OSPOS for Good 2024 when hundreds of participants from across the globe marveled at access to the heart of diplomacy.
From data to action: Using metrics to improve Open Source communities
Continuously working to improve the overall health of our Open Source projects is key to making our projects and the broader Open Source ecosystem more sustainable. An important starting point is measuring your Open Source project health to help you decide where you should improve.