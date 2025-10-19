Desktop/Laptop: Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS Beta (System76), GNU/Linux Considerations, and "Windows 10 Refugees Flock to GNU/Linux"

Remember when System76 first announced they were building their own desktop environment (DE) back in 2021? That feels like ages ago.

The Linux community has been waiting patiently (and sometimes not so patiently) for COSMIC to arrive. System76 has been taking their time, meticulously polishing every aspect of this Rust-based desktop environment.

Luckily, the wait is finally starting to pay off. System76 has released the first public beta of Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS, featuring COSMIC, which is also in beta.