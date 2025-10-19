news
Desktop/Laptop: Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS Beta (System76), GNU/Linux Considerations, and "Windows 10 Refugees Flock to GNU/Linux"
It's FOSS ☛ I Tested Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS Beta: A Few Hits and Misses But Mostly on Right Track
COSMIC has come a long way, but is it enough?
Adriaan de Groot ☛ Laptop GNU/Linux Considerations
I have a laptop – a Framework 13, AMD CPU – which I received for the purpose of making KDE-on-FreeBSD good on it. For KDE Akademy Reasons, that laptop is covered in stickers: bicycle stickers, KDE, RUN BSD .. and it got three Linuxes installed on it next to FreeBSD. I mentioned that KDE Akademy is people, and I’d like to thank Doug (openSUSE), Neal (Fedora) and Harald (KDE Linux) for helping me get the bits in place. Here’s some brief notes about the resulting systems.
Neowin ☛ Windows 10 refugees flock to GNU/Linux in what devs call their "biggest launch ever"
>Microsoft has ended support for backdoored Windows 10, and one of the most popular Ubuntu-based GNU/Linux distros is celebrating its "biggest launch ever" after a spike in downloads from former backdoored Windows 10 users.
